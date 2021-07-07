Sleaze watchdog calls for crackdown on ‘shadowy’ funding of British politics

A crackdown on ‘dark money’ in British politics is being proposed by a sleaze watchdog, but it is admitting only voters can punish leaders who break the rules.

Secrecy surrounding who is funding online campaigns and “shadowy” unincorporated associations – often the super-rich donating to the Conservatives – must be lifted, the committee on standards in public life says.

Its report will also urge the government to close a loophole allowing firms to make political donations from profits made abroad, using shell companies.

Lord Evans, the head of the committee, has previously warned of a growing belief that top politicians are “choosing to disregard the norms of ethics and propriety” the UK has grown used to.

“Stronger enforcement” of campaign finance is needed, he said – while pointing out the watchdog can only make recommendations and does not carry out investigations.

Political leaders are “chosen by the voters”, Lord Evans said, adding: “That’s the fundamental aspect of accountability in our system

“You can’t get around the fact that we are a democracy and it is for the voters to decide who they want to take these political decisions.”

In April, the committee called for Boris Johnson to lose the power to decide whether his ministers are investigated for sleaze – but the prime minister ignored the recommendation.

It means there has been no inquiry into whether Matt Hancock broke the ministerial code by appointing his close friend and then lover to “scrutinise” his department – before he was forced to quit.

“We can’t tell the government what to do, we can’t instruct parliament on what to do,” Lord Evans admitted, on BBC Radio 4.

