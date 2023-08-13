Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak is under intense pressure to do more to tackle the small boats crisis following the “appalling and preventable” tragedy which saw the deaths of six people when a vessel sank off the coast of France.

Fresh calls for action come as it emerged that another 509 people crossed the English Channel in 10 small boats on Saturday, despite the perilous crossing, bringing the total for the year so far to 16,679.

Senior Conservatives joined Labour in attacking “dysfunctional” Home Office for failing to tackle the “out of control” asylum system – but some Tory MPs appeared to blame the French for Saturday’s tragic deaths.

Tim Loughton, a senior figure on the home affairs select committee, more needed to be done by both the Home Office and the French authorities.

“Without the French actually intercepting and detaining those boats, then we have a problem stopping that,” he told Times Radio. He suggested if the French intervened “it would stop this whole vile trade absolutely overnight”, adding: “What will it take for the French to agree to do that?”

Labour’s cabinet minister Bridget Phillipson said people traffickers were “running rings” around the government and the said Home Office was “increasingly shambolic and completely incompetent”.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party wants to strike a migrant returns agreement with the EU after the so-called “Dublin regulation” – which allows irregular migrants to be returned to the nation of first arrival – was lost after Brexit.

Some Tory MPs criticised France following the deaths, amid reports that a French warship PSP Cormoran was monitoring the overloaded small boat across the Channel when it sank. Fisherman Matthew Coker told the Mail on Sunday the military boat was “escorting” the vessel.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith told the newspaper that the French policy of escorting small boats to English waters was “madness”, adding: “I think the whole thing encourages them to risk the journey more, which is a mistake – you see what happens when they do that. They end up dying.”

French lifeboat enters the port of Calais following a rescue operation (REUTERS)

Former Tory chairman Sir Jake Berry renewed right-wing calls for the UK to leave the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) after the Channel tragedy, claiming it could help “solve the issue” by allowing Rwanda flights to take off.

But pulling out of the ECHR would put the UK at odds with most European nations, and could cause serious complications with the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland and the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

Mr Loughton said the “dysfunctionality” in the Home Office dates back year, and the department “has got to do a lot better in speeding up the processing times of those people who do then come to the UK to see whether they have a legitimate asylum claim or not”.

He said the government’s “small boats week” was “probably not a good idea”, adding: |It was a hostage to fortune and clearly it depends on how many people are risking their lives coming across the Channel, which is dependent on the weather and how people smugglers are operating.”

Suella Braverman facing calls to resign (PA Wire)

Investigations continue into the tragic Channel incident in which six people died, 59 were rescued and two may still be missing, after an overloaded vessel carrying migrants got into difficulty near Sangatte on Saturday.

Care4Calais said the incident was an “appalling and preventable tragedy”, while the Refugee Council warned “more people will die” unless more safe routes to the UK are created.

Home secretary Suella Braverman described the incident as a “tragic loss of life” and said she had chaired a meeting with Border Force officials later on Saturday.

It come as the plan to put migrants in the Bibby Stockholm barge was described as “utter farce”, after the first 39 people on the Dorset barge was evacuated over Legionella bacteria found in the water supply,

But ministers still intend to find more docks to housing migrants vessels elsewhere in the UK, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

Welsh secretary David TC Davies said on Sunday that it was “quite possible” more migrants will be housed on barges because the government had “no problem in principle with hiring barges”.

Calling the six Channel deaths a “tragedy”, Mr Davies claimed that the “very quick action that the government took this week to remove people because of the just the possibility that Legionnaires could spread, actually demonstrates how we’re putting the safety of people first”.

Senior Tory David Davis said the “startling incompetence” of the Home Office had been revealed. Former Tory MP Scott Benton said that the barge plan had become a “complete and utter farce”. Senior moderate Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said the Home Office should be broken up into different departments.

There have calls for home secretary Suella Braverman to be sacked. One ex-Tory minister told The Independent on Friday that Ms Braverman to be sacked for “losing control” of the Channel crisis.

But right-wing Tory MP Sir John Hayes, a leading figure in the Common Sense Group, said he remained in favour of “concentrating arrivals” and said “the barges are a great idea.”