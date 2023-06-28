Government defeated as Lords force small boats bill to comply with international law

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The government has been defeated in the House of Lords as peers moved to force Rishi Sunak’s small boats bill to comply with international law.

Conservative peers were among those backing an amendment to the Illegal Migration Bill, which states that its powers cannot conflict with the UK’s obligations under the UN Refugee Convention, European Convention on Human Rights and other agreements on child protection, trafficking and statelessness.

The new laws are key to the prime minister’s plan to “stop the boats” and aim to allow the government to detain and deport all small boat migrants, without considering their asylum or trafficking claims.

When they were introduced to parliament, home secretary Suella Braverman made an unusual statutory declaration that she was unable to say it was compatible with the Human Rights Act, but she stated elsewhere that it was compatible with international law.

Labour peer Baroness Chakrabarti told the House of Lords that enforcing the bill’s compliance was “is important for international rules-based order and for our reputation as a great democracy in a troubled world”.

Several Conservative and crossbench peers spoke in support of the amendment, with Tory Baroness Helic saying the current bill would “undermine the rule of law”.

“Conservative governments were instrumental in creating these international agreements,” she added.

“Simply ignoring them in the pursuit of domestic expediency puts us in very bad company.”

Fellow Conservative Lord Cormack asked how the UK would oppose China’s violation of agreements relating to Hong Kong, or other international disputes if “we pass laws in this place which violate international law”.

“To violate international law is to invalidate international law and I think we should bear that in mind,” he added.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has said the bill breaches the Refugee Convention, while a parliamentary report released earlier this month found the provisions also violate the European Convention on Human Rights, UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and Council of Europe Convention Against Trafficking.

Government minister Lord Murray told the House of Lords the amendment was “not necessary” and would “wreck” the bill on Wednesday, but it was passed by 222 votes to 179.

It will now be sent back to the House of Commons, and further defeats are expected as peers consider dozens of changes to the bill.