Suella Braverman is said to be considering whether to ban European Court of Human Rights orders in the UK to remove a major barrier to the deportation of migrants arriving on small boats.

The home secretary – who faces major Tory rebellions on the Illegal Migration Bill – has been warned that flouting decisions by the Strasbourg would made Britain an international “pariah”.

But Ms Braverman is in talks with up to 60 rebel Tory MPs on the right who want to stop Britain from following decisions made by the European court, according to the Daily Telegraph.

As the bill returns to the Commons, the rebels have drawn up an amendment that would stop British judges using legal precedent from Strasbourg when considering deportation cases.

Rishi Sunak’s ministers are thought to fear the court cannot be defied without breaching the breaching the UK’s obligation to uphold the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR).

In 2022, the European Court of Human Rights granted an injunction – via its rule 39 – that effectively grounded a flight sending asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda.

Ms Braverman told reporters on her recent trip to Rwanda that she was “encouraged” by “constructive” talks with Strasbourg to overhaul court injunctions.

The government has requested a higher threshold for any rule 39 injunction imposed on attempted deportation flights.

But Ms Braverman could insert a new clause into the bill banning rule 39 orders from applying in the UK, according to the Telegraph, if exemptions can’t be negotiated with the Strasbourg court.

Former Tory justice secretary Robert Buckland has warned against any effort to use the small boats bill as a “battering ram” against the European court.

Others have warned that the most radical move proposed by some Tory MPs on the right, leaving the European Convention of Human Rights, would put the UK in the same company as Russia.

Suella Braverman in Rwanda (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Independent understands that moderate Tory MPs also plan to amend the bill – focusing on creating stronger protections on child detention and modern slavery.

Moderates believe that dozens of MP will support greater protections for children and trafficking victims. Equalities select committee chair Caroline Nokes has attacked the asylum legislation – likening it to Donald Trump’s “caging of children”.

Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood told The Independent that MPs would want to amend the bill “so our international obligations on prevention of child detention are met”, adding: “Without these changes, I suspect the bill will not pass through parliament.”

They also hope to force No 10 to fulfil a vague vow to create new safe and legal routes for refugees. Mr Sunak has said new routes won’t be set up until there is a crackdown on authorised migration.

The Liberal Democrats will table their own amendment to ban child detention, having helped ended the previous practice of detaining under 18s for immigration purposes as part of the coalition government.

Labour has criticised the government’s “unethical, unworkable” Rwanda policy and suggested money from the £140m deal with the country should be used to aid the National Crime Agency’s efforts to tackle criminal gangs profiting from Channel crossings.

The UK refugee agency had said Mr Sunak and Ms Braverman’s bill breaches international law. Vicky Tennant, UNHCR representative to the UK, told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “We’re very concerned this sets a global precedent.”

Ms Tennant added: “It effectively extinguishes the right to seek asylum in the UK for all but very few refugees … If other countries were to follow suit it would have a very significant impact on refugee protection globally.”