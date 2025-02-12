Labour government to deny UK citizenship to small boat refugees

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Home Office has toughened up existing guidance to make it nearly impossible for refugees to become British citizens if they travel to the UK by small boat.

The move has already been condemned by Labour MP Stella Creasy and the Refugee Council, who said the move “flies in the face of reason”.

On Monday, the department updated guidance for staff assessing refugees so it now says applicants who have “made a dangerous journey will normally be refused citizenship”.

Under the previous guidance, refugees who arrived in the UK by irregular routes would be required to wait ten years before being considered for citizenship.

The Refugee Council estimates the update will prevent over 70,000 refugees from obtaining British citizenship.

Migration Britain ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The clarification to case worker guidance used for assessing if a claimant is of "good character' reads: "Any person applying for citizenship from 10 February 2025, who previously entered the UK illegally will normally be refused, regardless of the time that has passed since the illegal entry took place."

Another new entry to the same guidance says: "A person who applies for citizenship from 10 February 2025 who has previously arrived without a required valid entry clearance or electronic travel authorisation, having made a dangerous journey will normally be refused citizenship.

"A dangerous journey includes, but is not limited to, travelling by small boat or concealed in a vehicle or other conveyance."

Ms Creasy urged the government to reconsider the policy, posting to X: “This should be changed asap. If we give someone refugee status, it can’t be right to then refuse them [a] route to become a British citizen.”

“You can refuse to give asylum as we all know happens but this isn’t that. This is refusing citizenship to someone who has permission to stay indefinitely because of risk of harm. They aren’t ‘awful’. They are stateless and if this not reconsidered voiceless.”

Enver Solomon, the chief executive of the Refugee Council, added: “The British public want refugees who have been given safety in our country to integrate into and contribute to their new communities.

“So many refugees over many generations have become proud hard-working British citizens as doctors, entrepreneurs and other professionals. Becoming a British citizen has helped them give back to their communities and this should be celebrated, not prevented.”

Meanwhile, Kolbassia Haoussou, director of survivor leadership and influencing at Freedom from Torture, described the move as a “dark moment in British history”.

“If the government really follows through with blocking refugees from getting citizenship, the UK will be taking a huge step backwards.

“Everyone deserves the chance to settle and fully integrate into society. I’m a survivor of torture, a British citizen, and I’ve even received an MBE from the late Queen. I know many people who also want to contribute to Britain, but blocking their ability to become citizens prevents refugees from fully integrating and flourishing in their new communities.

“This latest decision is both profoundly disappointing and deeply damaging to the moral and cultural fabric of this country. We urge the government to immediately reconsider”, he said.

It comes just days after the Home Office faced criticism for publishing videos of immigration raids targeting illegal workers, with accusations of attempting imitate Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

The raids were publicised as home secretary Yvette Cooper’s landmark Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill returned to parliament for its second reading in the Commons on Monday.

The government also announced that thousands of migrants allegedly working illegally in nail bars, car washes and restaurants have been arrested as part of the government’s efforts to tighten UK border security.

Home Office minister Dame Angela Eagle said the government is simply “enforcing the rules” by publishing the videos, but the Refugee Council accused the government of using performative stunts to try to promote division.

Dame Angela also denied Labour was seeking to copy Reform and said the government was showing those that “aspire to come to this country illegally” they will be caught.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “There are already rules that can prevent those arriving illegally from gaining citizenship.

“This guidance further strengthens measures to make it clear that anyone who enters the UK illegally, including small boat arrivals, faces having a British citizenship application refused.”