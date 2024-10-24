Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Sir Keir Starmer is set to drop a proposed ban on smoking in pub and restaurant gardens, it’s been reported.

Smokers will still be barred from lighting up outside hospitals and schools, under plans first outlined in the summer.

But the government will axe the idea of including pubs and racecourses in the outdoors smoking ban, according to The Sun.

It’s thought ministers reconsidered their plans in the light of outrage from pub landlords and hospitality chiefs, who warned customers would be deterred and their futures threatened.

In late August, when the idea first emerged, the prime minister said action was needed to reduce the burden of smoking-related disease on the NHS and the taxpayer.

“My starting point on this is to remind everybody that over 80,000 people lose their lives every year because of smoking,” Sir Keir said.

And last month, health secretary Wes Streeting called for a “national debate” about the idea of banning smoking outside pubs.

“We have got to do two things – reform the health service, but also reform public health, because we might be living longer, but we’re becoming sicker sooner and there is a heavy price being paid for that in our economy, our public finances and in our own health.”

Sir Keir Starmer said action was needed to reduce the burden on the NHS (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Archive )

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty had advocated a wide-ranging outdoors smoking ban.

Areas outside hospitals, nightclubs and sports venues, and small parks would still be covered by the proposal.

It is believed that a ban would apply to only England, although devolved governments may choose to enforce similar rules.

Opponents of the ban highlighted how pubs are already closing. Figures show that 509 closed last year, with the loss of 6,000 jobs – a higher number than in 2021 and 2022.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, said at the time: “A ban on smoking in outdoor spaces comes with the prospect of serious economic harm to hospitality venues. You only have to look back to the significant pub closures we saw after the indoor smoking ban to see the potential impact it could have.

“This ban would not only affect pubs and nightclubs, but hotels, cafes and restaurants that have all invested significantly in good faith in outdoor spaces, and continue to face financial challenges.”

But Deborah Arnott, chief executive of charity Action on Smoking and Health, said the government was catching up with what the public expected – “not to have to breathe in tobacco smoke in places like children’s play areas and seating areas outside pubs, restaurants and cafes”.

The Independent has asked the Department for Health and Social Care to comment.