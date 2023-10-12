As the old curse goes, the Scottish National Party is living in interesting times. As it assembles for its annual conference in Aberdeen, it has much to occupy its collective mind. The past year has seen the party bogged down by financial irregularities; the arrest of some of its senior figures, including Nicola Sturgeon (released without charge); a bitter leadership election; and divisions over the route to independence.

More recently, Labour won the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, on a 20.4 per cent swing – which was the first time the SNP had lost such a contest; and now, Lisa Cameron, the sitting SNP MP for East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow, has defected to the Conservatives – something else that’s never happened before. After 16 years in government, it’s a good moment to examine the party’s prospects.

Why has Lisa Cameron quit the SNP?