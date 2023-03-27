Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Humza Yousaf has narrowly won the bitterly-fought contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon as the SNP leader and Scotland’s first minister, winning by just over 2,000 votes.

The 37-year-old is set to become Scotland’s youngest first minister and the first person from a minority ethnic background to hold the post after the result was announced at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

Viewed as the continuity candidate, Mr Yousaf said he felt like “the luckiest man in the world” to lead the party he “loves so dearly” – calling it “the greatest honour and privilege” of his life.

Kate Forbes – the 32-year-old finance secretary who repeatedly clashed with Mr Yousaf over his record – finished runner-up. Ash Reagan, the outsider who has staked out the most hardline position on Scottish independence, finished third.

Ms Regan took just 5,599 (11 per cent) of the votes in the first round of the contest decided by SNP members. When second preferences were distributed in the second stage, Mr Yousaf took 26,032 (52 per cent) and Kate Forbes took 23,890 (48 per cent).

It has not been a smooth process, with acrimonious clashes between candidates and the dramatic resignation of chief executive Peter Murrell – Ms Sturgeon’s husband – following controversy over the transparency of SNP membership numbers.

Interim chief executive Mike Russell admitted the party was in “a tremendous mess” after the membership row, while even Ms Sturgeon described the contest as “fractious” and acknowledged the party was suffering from “growing pains”.

Polls had made Mr Yousaf favourite among SNP voters, but faces an uphill battle to win over others. An Ipsos Scotland found Ms Forbes was more popular with the general public – with a net rating of minus 8 per cent, compared with Mr Yousaf on minus 20.

Ms Sturgeon announced in February that she would resign, but did not put a succession plan in place and left the Scottish independence push at an impasse. She departed after Rishi Sunak’s government and the Supreme Court refused to allow Holyrood to hold its own referendum.

Ms Regan – the outsider who branded the other two candidates “wishy washy” – vowed to make every single election a “de facto” referendum on separation until the Westminster government gives in.

But Mr Yousaf suggested the party had to go back to the drawing board and win more support for independence before getting locked onto a particular path.

The winner said the party had to win “a consistent majority for independence”, claiming that the legal obstacles would then simply “disappear”.

Humza Yousaf said he felt like ‘the luckiest man in the world’ (Reuters)

Of the three candidates, only Mr Yousaf has said he would continue to fight the UK government in court after Mr Sunak and his ministers blocked Holyrood’s gender self-ID legislation.

Mr Sturgeon – who had warned candidates not to “throw the baby out with the bath water” – congratulated Mr Yousaf and said: “He will be an outstanding leader and First Minister and I could not be prouder to have him succeed me.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has called for a Holyrood election – though one is not due to 2026 – once Mr Yousaf takes office. Congratulating his old school friend on his victory, he also the BBC: “I don’t think Humza Yousaf is up to the task, to be frank, of the big challenges now facing Scotland.”

Mr Sarwar also said the end of the Sturgeon era presents a major opportunity for Scottish Labour – with party strategists hoping to win 20 seats at the next general election.

The Scottish Labour leader told Chopper’s Politics podcast that Ms Sturgeon’s exit will "make it in some ways easier for us to achieve a Labour government" – describing Mr Yousaf and the other two candidates as “not in her league”.

More follows…