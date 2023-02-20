Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland’s finance secretary Kate Forbes has announced she is standing for the SNP leadership following Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation last week.

Long one of the favourites to succeed Ms Sturgeon, the 32-year-old is cutting short her maternity leave to take part in the contest to become first minister.

Ms Forbes says she had “the vision, experience and competence to inspire voters across Scotland” – saying the Scottish independence movement was at a “major crossroads”.

In a video on Twitter, she added: “The choices we make in the next few weeks will have a profound impact on our future … I can’t sit back and watch our nation thwarted on the road to self-determination.”

It comes as Scotland’s constitution secretary Angus Robertson made the surprise announcement that he will not stand to succeed Ms Sturgeon as SNP leader, citing family commitments.

Mr Robertson, previously SNP Westminster leader, had been widely tipped as one of those who would run for the top job. He said it was a “privilege and honour” that party colleagues had put him forward.

But he added: “As the father of two very young children, the time is not right for me and my family to take on such a huge commitment.”

Mr Robertson, who was elected to Holyrood in 2021 after losing his Westminster seat in 2017, said he would work with the next SNP leader to “deliver progressive policies” and “help secure Scottish independence within the EU”.

Five days after Ms Sturgeon dramatically quit the post, only three contenders for the job of SNP leader and first minister have emerged so far.

Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf has already announced he will run for the post, as has former community safety minister Ash Regan, who resigned from her ministerial position in protest at Ms Sturgeon’s gender reform plans.

At his campaign launch on Monday, Ms Yousaf paid tribute to Ms Sturgeon, saying he was “deeply sad, gutted frankly” by her departure – adding that he hoped to continue her legacy of social justice.

Ms Regan has made clear that ditching the gender self-ID reforms and an agressive push for a second Scottish independence referendum are set to be at the top of her campaign agenda.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown and deputy first minister John Swinney have ruled themselves out of the race, as have Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader, SNP MP Joanna Cherry, Ukraine minister Neil Gray and environment minister Mairi McAllan.

Ms Forbes has long been seen as a potential successor to Ms Sturgeon. She was thrust into the limelight by having to step in and deliver the Scottish budget at the 11th hour in 2020 after her predecessor, Derek Mackay, resigned in disgrace.

But the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, who is a Free Church of Scotland member, could be at odds with the wider party – and current policy – on some social issues, including the hotly-debated gender reforms blocked by the UK government.

Ms Forbes is known to have concerns about the gender self-ID bill. Ms Regan – openly opposed to the bill – tweeted that she was “utterly appalled by the misogynistic attacks on Kate Forbes because of her faith”.

The SNP’s business minister Ivan McKee backed Ms Forbes. “I think those talents, to be able to deliver excellent public services, a strong economy, a green economy for Scotland and to be able to persuade people of the case for the SNP and for independence, are exactly the assets we need in a leader.”

Candidates have until Friday to secure 100 nominations from at least 20 local branches to secure their place on the ballot, with the new SNP leader being announced on March 27.