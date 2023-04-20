SNP still owes money to Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, Humza Yousaf confirms

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The SNP still owes money to Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, her successor Humza Yousaf has confirmed.

Mr Yousaf said there is “money outstanding” to Peter Murrell, who loaned the party £100,000 in 2021.

Mr Murrell, the SNP’s former chief executive, quit the post last month and was arrested weeks later amid a probe into the party’s finances.

Ms Sturgeon had quit as the party’s leader a month earlier and senior SNP figures fear she could soon be arrested as well.

Mr Yousaf denied on Thursday that the party is “facing bankruptcy” and said it is on a “steady footing” financially. But the first minister told reporters: “I think there is money still absolutely outstanding to Peter Murrell.”

He said he would lay out details of how much is owed after a review into the party’s governance takes place.

The SNP leader said the party has not yet appointed new auditors and is “still in conversations” to fill the vacancy.

The first minister said: “We’re definitely not facing bankruptcy, I’m pleased to say we are on a steady footing when it comes to the party’s finances.

“I don’t think parliament is the place to do a statement on the party’s finances.

“I’ve, of course, instructed the governance and transparency review and when the report comes in on that review, I’ll make that public.”

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Murrell was seen in public for the first time since his arrest.

He was spotted by the PA news agency leaving the home he shares with ex-first minister Ms Sturgeon near Glasgow.

Mr Murrell was detained earlier this month and questioned by detectives for 11 hours before being released without charge “pending further investigation”.

Police investigating the party’s finances also arrested the then SNP treasurer Colin Beattie on Tuesday, who was later released without charge, while a motorhome that was intended to be used for party campaigning was seized from the driveway of Mr Murrell’s mother.

Mr Beattie resigned as treasurer on Wednesday.

The SNP MSP served as treasurer from 2004 to 2020, and again from 2021.

Opposition politicians hit out at the first minister, with Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie saying Mr Beattie’s decision to resign was the “right thing” but it was taken “by the wrong man”.

During FMQ, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross called on Mr Yousaf to make a statement to Holyrood on the SNP’s finances.

He said there are “legitimate questions that the Scottish public deserves the answer to”.

Mr Yousaf did not respond in the chamber to the calls for a statement, but told MSPs there are “serious issues” relating to the party which he will not “shy away from”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the treasurer vacancy is the “least appealing” in Scottish political history.

The arrest this week has ensured the police investigation into the SNP’s finances has continued to overshadow the early days of Mr Yousaf’s tenure.

Police announced Mr Beattie had been taken into custody in the hours before the first minister was due to lay out his priorities for Scotland under his premiership.