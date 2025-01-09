Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The boss of the CBI has warned Elon Musk he will have to “come through me first” in an extraordinary defence of Home Office minister Jess Phillips.

Rupert Soames, who is the grandson of Winston Churchill, backed the Labour politician days after the billionaire used his X social media platform to accuse her of being a “rape genocide apologist”.

The CBI president told Politico’s Power Play podcast: “If anybody wants to get at Jess Phillips, they’re going to have to come through me first … How is it in this world that you can have somebody who can land a space rocket in between two chopsticks, who can create this enormous car company and then becomes obsessed by throwing darts at politicians and people in other countries?”

open image in gallery The billionaire has called the Labour minister a ‘rape genocide apologist’ ( Getty/PA )

Safeguarding minister Ms Phillips has revealed that she faced a “deluge of hate” after the Musk attack.

It followed Labour’s decision to decline a Whitehall-led inquiry into child sexual abuse in Oldham.

Foreign secretary David Lammy also hit back following the onslaught of posts by Mr Musk over the grooming gangs scandal in recent days. He told BBC Breakfast: "Well, I insist that we focus on the truth, we focus on the facts.

"I recognise that there is a heated debate about free speech and Elon Musk is at one end of that debate.

"But to have free speech it must be based on facts and on truth, and some of what we’ve seen online is peddling mistruth, is creating bad faith, is very unfair to those victims."

open image in gallery Rupert Soames, the grandson of Winston Churchill ( Getty )

He also defended Ms Phillips saying she had “done a considerable job standing up for women”.

He added: "We’ve had this debate. We’re moving forward and we’re dealing with the horrendous, horrific crimes of paedophilia against young people, young children – vulnerable young children often – and going after those who commit it, I’ve no doubt about that.”

On Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer suggested the door was open to a U-turn on a national inquiry despite ordering his MPs to vote against initiating one.

After Ms Phillips said a new national probe into the scandal was still on the table, the prime minister’s spokesperson said the government would grant one if victims’ groups called for it.

Labour has previously said any inquiry into grooming gangs should be locally led.

On Monday, home secretary Yvette Cooper said the government would begin to implement Professor Alexis Jay’s call for mandatory reporting of child sexual abuse, with further details expected to be set out in the coming weeks.