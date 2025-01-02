Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An Australian-style social media ban for under-16s is highly unlikely, the technology secretary has indicated, amid growing calls for more controls on children’s internet usage.

The Australian government has recently put in place some of the toughest social media controls by any country to date, imposing an outright ban on social media for under-16s.

While Peter Kyle last year said such an idea was being considered, he has since backed away from copying the policy entirely, instead saying the UK will be learning from the Australian experience.

It comes as the government seeks to limit harms for young people online, with new laws coming into force next year that will put more responsibility on social media platforms to protect users.

Speaking to The Sun, Mr Kyle said: “I don’t have any plans to ban social media for under-16s.”

He also said ministers must be “very careful” about imposing curbs which could deprive vulnerable children of a lifeline.

“They use it for educational purposes, they use it for communicating with friends, often in a positive way.

“But also — for kids who do have challenges in life, some who want to talk about ­concerns that they might have — it is also a lifeline”, he said.

“For example, Childline is increasingly using some of these services to get to vulnerable kids who want to talk, so we have to be very careful about it.”

Australian MPs voted for the ban in November, which will see tech firms fined up to £27m if they do not comply. The ban will take up to a year to fully implement.

Mr Kyle has ordered new research into the harms of social media in an attempt to ensure more is done to keep children safe online.

The Safer Phones Bill, which will be debated in March, was proposed by Labour MP Josh MacAlister and includes a mechanism for banning social media for under 16s.

Mr Kyle is also expected to call on Ofcom to report back to him on its progress with the Online Safety Act – new legislation being finalised by the regulator that will come into force in the spring and will put more responsibility on tech companies to protect children online and ­remove illegal content.