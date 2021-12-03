Sophie Raworth named interim host of BBC’s Andrew Marr Show

Marr’s last show will air on 19 December

Naomi Clarke
Friday 03 December 2021 16:59
Comments
<p>Raworth has been one of the main presenters of the BBC News At Six and Ten since 2003</p>

Raworth has been one of the main presenters of the BBC News At Six and Ten since 2003

(Getty Images)

Sophie Raworth has been announced as the interim presenter of BBC One’s flagship Sunday morning programme, currently known to viewers as The Andrew Marr Show.

The BBC said Raworth, 53, will present the temporarily-titled Sunday Morning programme from January 9.

The news follows Marr’s recent announcement that he is leaving the BBC after more than two decades.

The BBC said in a statement that Raworth will front the popular show for a “short period” while a recruitment process for a permanent presenter takes place.

Once a permanent appointment is made, the programme will relaunch with a new presenter, title and a new look, the BBC said.

Recommended

Raworth has covered for Marr in the past and is one of the main presenters of the BBC News At Six and Ten, which she has worked on since 2003.

She joined the BBC regional trainee scheme in 1992 and went on to report for Greater Manchester Radio, and later moved to Brussels as a BBC Regions correspondent.

In 1995, she moved to Leeds for BBC Look North, which is where she first presented the news. She joined BBC Breakfast News in 1997 as a co-presenter.

Raworth has also presented for the broadcaster from the Oscars in Los Angeles, in Washington for Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial, and during a special programme for the Queen’s Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002.

She hosted BBC Breakfast alongside Jeremy Bowen from its launch in 2000 and has also presented election night coverage, Watchdog, Crimewatch and the Chelsea Flower Show.

Marr’s last show will air on December 19.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in