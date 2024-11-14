Government pledges more digital inclusion as rural Wales gets phone mast boost

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Technology Secretary said he is “committed to boosting digital skills no matter where people live” following the unveiling of new government-funded mobile phone mast upgrades in rural Wales.

Peter Kyle said many people still required support to get online in an increasingly digital world and more work is needed to ensure digital inclusion took place across all parts of the UK.

It comes as the Government announced seven new 4G mast upgrades across south, south west and west Wales had gone live, bringing more reliable connectivity to residents and businesses in these areas as part of the Shared Rural Network scheme, which aims to get those not yet online the connectivity they need.

Mr Kyle said: “From applying for jobs to staying in touch with loved ones, fast and reliable connectivity is an essential part of modern life and should be the digital reality for communities from Llandudno to Cardiff, which is why the upgrades announced today are a welcome step forward.

“But we cannot ignore the fact that millions of people need support when it comes to navigating the online world. That’s why this Government is committed to boosting digital skills no matter where people live, to support people accessing essential services like banking, or education tools, helping them to get on with their lives and work.”

The upgraded masts will bring better coverage to parts of Bontddu, Llanelltyd, Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog, Penmaenpool, Tabor, Snowdonia National Park and Bontgoch, the Government said.

Telecoms minister Sir Chris Bryant joined Mr Kyle in a visit to Ebbw Vale in South Wales, where they discussed the issue of digital inclusion at radio station BGfm.

“We are working tirelessly to address the connectivity concerns of rural communities to make sure everyone has access to the opportunities of the online world,” Sir Chris said.

“These upgrades mean businesses aren’t constrained by the limits of their mobile signal, 999 services are better equipped to save lives and fight crime, and residents and tourists can get online whilst enjoying the Welsh countryside.

“By focusing on bringing digital connectivity and access to communities in every corner of the UK, we will continue to break down barriers to opportunity and kickstart economic growth.”