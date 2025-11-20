Investment in AI to create thousands of new jobs – Government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has announced plans to create thousands of new jobs through artificial intelligence-linked investment.

Areas including Wales, Bristol and London will benefit, with ministers promising new opportunities for AI firms to grow.

The initiative includes a new AI growth zone in South Wales, backed by companies including Vantage Data Centers and Microsoft, which will create more than 5,000 new jobs over the next decade, including at the former Ford engine plant in Bridgend.

Scientists will be backed to use AI, with up to £137 million aimed at driving breakthroughs and develop new drugs, cures and treatments, the Government said.

Liz Kendall, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology, said: “We’re announcing a package of measures that ensure we seize the opportunities to get jobs and growth in every part of the country.

“The backing by international investors today is a vote of confidence in the UK and we’re determined to do even more to ensure we are backing British businesses, workers and researchers to benefit from the opportunities AI brings.

“This is about bringing jobs, opportunities and hope to the people and places that need it most, delivering on our promise of change.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “This Government promised to unlock growth and that is exactly what we are doing.

“Today’s confirmation of our fourth AI growth zone is our plan for change in action – creating thousands of jobs and unlocking new investment for local communities in the industries of the future, cementing our position as Europe’s leading tech sector.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said: “Wales will now have two brand-new AI growth zones bringing thousands of jobs to both North and South Wales, and driving economic growth across the country.

“South Wales is already the home of a growing tech industry and this major investment in the region will help cement the UK’s place as a global leader in AI.”