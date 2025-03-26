Spring statement in full: Watch Rachel Reeves announce benefits cuts and £2.2bn defence boost
Watch as Rachel Reeves delivers her spring statement on the state of the UK economy on Wednesday, 26 March.
The chancellor unveiled a package to repair finances that included cuts to welfare.
Ms Reeves announced that the health element of universal credit will be cut in half for new claimants and then frozen. Elsewhere, the universal credit standard allowance will increase from £92 per week in 2025-26, to £106 per week by 2029-30. It had previously been expected to rise to £107 per week by that year.
But this will come alongside a £1bn investment in helping people back into work, while the DWP will spend £400m ensuring the changes are delivered effectively.
Ms Reeves also promised an extra £2.2bn will be spent on the UK’s defence over the next year.
It comes after the UK’s budget watchdog warned last week’s reforms would save over £1bn less than forecast.
An assessment from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) was that changes to disability and incapacity benefits will save £3.4bn in 2029/30 rather than the more than £5bn claimed by ministers.
Alongside the statement, the government will release an impact assessment detailing how many people will be hit by the previously announced plans to cut the welfare bill.
