Stanley Johnson has praised China’s climate policy as he urged the government to stick to its net zero plans amid concern Rishi Sunak is scaling back the government's green commitments.

The veteran politician said middle-income countries such as China were "taking renewables seriously" – and that the UK should as well.

Mr Sunak this week signalled that he would give the green light to over 100 new licences for drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea.

During a debate on television channel GB News Mr Johnson, who is the father of ex-PM Boris Johnson, rejected suggestions that the UK should not cut emissions because other countries like China were bigger polluters.

"I've just spent eight weeks in China, and that's a decent length of time to get a feel for it," he said.

"I can tell you that is a country that is absolutely taking renewables seriously."

Pushed on the matter, the father of Boris Johnson said: "I have the statistics of my own eyes."

Mr Johnson also said China had "managed over a period of time to bring 400 million people up to a level of economic development".

The former MEP visited the country earlier this year to make a three-part film about the Silk Road journey made by 13th-century merchant Marco Polo.

But ahead of the trip, Mr Johnson was branded as "state dupe" for collaborating with broadcaster China Central Television on the new history programme.

China is the largest producer of renewable electricity in the world and generates three times the capacity of the second-ranking country, the United States.

Renewable sources provided around 30 per cent of the country's power generation in 2021.

But the vast country has been criticised for continuing investment in fossil fuels at the same time, including opening new coal power plants.

Back in the UK, the government’s plans to tackle the climate emergency were thrown into turmoil this week after Mr Sunak signalled he could delay or even abandon green policies.

Mr Sunak announced he was the "friend of the motorist" and launched a review of low-traffic neighbourhoods, 20mph speed limits and clean air schemes like Ulez.

While government sources have said there are no discussions going on to review current net zero policies – such as incoming bans on petrol cars and gas boilers – Mr Sunak is coming under pressure from right-wing Tory MPs to look again at such climate commitments.

A Downing Street spokesperson said.2030 “remains our commitment” but that it was “right to listen to consumers and businesses so our path to net zero is proportionate and pragmatic”.