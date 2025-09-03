Watch live: Keir Starmer faces Kemi Badenoch at PMQs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch face off in Prime Minister Questions on Wednesday (3 September).

It is the first time the pair will battle it out in front of fellow MPs following Parliament’s summer recess, which began on 23 July and ended on Monday (1 September).

It comes just hours after Rachel Reeves set the date for the Budget as 26 November, whilst admitting that the UK’s economy “isn’t broken” but is not “working well enough”.

It is the latest possible date for an autumn Budget, with Ms Reeves appearing to try to buy time before making decisions on tax.

She is required to give the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) 10 weeks’ notice but has instead opted to give the watchdog almost 12 weeks.

Other potential topics up for debate include issues on immigration policies, after Yvette Cooper announced plans to suspend all applications under the family reunion route, and the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Just before the Commons exchange kicked off, deputy prime minister Angela Rayner admitted that she did not pay enough stamp duty on her £800,000 second property and has referred herself to the ethics adviser.

The prime minister could also use this session to criticise Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage for failing to attend, having flown out to the US for a conference.