Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Labour whip quits over Starmer’s benefits cuts

Vicky Foxcroft said she could not back reforms to personal independence payments and the health element of Universal Credit

Kate Devlin
Whitehall Editor
Thursday 19 June 2025 21:01 BST
Comments
Vicky Foxcroft said she could not vote for reforms that include cuts to disabled people's finances
Vicky Foxcroft said she could not vote for reforms that include cuts to disabled people's finances

Keir Starmer has suffered a blow as one of his frontbench team resigned, saying she could not back cuts that will hit disabled people.

Vicky Foxcroft dramatically quit as a government whip and called on the prime minister to “support more disabled people into work” instead.

In a letter to the prime minister, she said she could not vote "for reforms which include cuts to disabled people's finances”.

She added: “With a heavy heart, I have written to the prime minister to tender my resignation as a whip. Whilst I will continue to support the government in delivering the change the country so desperately needs, I cannot vote in favour of the proposed reforms to disability benefits.”

She said she understood “the need to address the ever-increasing welfare bill in these difficult economic times”. But added: “I have always believed this could and should be done by supporting more disabled people into work. I do not believe that cuts to personal independence payment (PIP) and the health element of Universal Credit should be part of the solution.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in