Labour whip quits over Starmer’s benefits cuts
Vicky Foxcroft said she could not back reforms to personal independence payments and the health element of Universal Credit
Keir Starmer has suffered a blow as one of his frontbench team resigned, saying she could not back cuts that will hit disabled people.
Vicky Foxcroft dramatically quit as a government whip and called on the prime minister to “support more disabled people into work” instead.
In a letter to the prime minister, she said she could not vote "for reforms which include cuts to disabled people's finances”.
She added: “With a heavy heart, I have written to the prime minister to tender my resignation as a whip. Whilst I will continue to support the government in delivering the change the country so desperately needs, I cannot vote in favour of the proposed reforms to disability benefits.”
She said she understood “the need to address the ever-increasing welfare bill in these difficult economic times”. But added: “I have always believed this could and should be done by supporting more disabled people into work. I do not believe that cuts to personal independence payment (PIP) and the health element of Universal Credit should be part of the solution.”
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments