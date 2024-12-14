EU ‘makes three major demands of UK’ as Starmer seeks new post-Brexit trade deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Brussels is said to be preparing to ask the UK to follow European Union laws for the first time since Brexit as part of plans for a new trade deal with Sir Keir Starmer.

It comes as the prime minister attempts to reset the UK’s relationship with the bloc after years of tense relations under successive Conservative prime ministers.

While the prime minister has repeatedly insisted the UK will not rejoin the single market within his lifetime, he has pledged to “make Brexit work” by renegotiating the deal agreed upon by Boris Johnson and pursue closer co-operation, particularly on defence, security and trade.

A blueprint for European negotiators looking at the trade deal, seen by The Times, indicates that EU leaders are planning to make UK acceptance of the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) a red line for an improved trading relationship.

The document also reportedly sets out British concessions on fishing and a youth mobility scheme as key priorities for the EU.

The prime minister is currently attempting to pursue a reset with the EU

The ECJ is the judicial authority of the EU and ensures compliance with EU laws.

According to the document, the EU would also ask the UK to allow European fishermen to access British waters.

It says the UK must agree to the “the maintenance of the status quo” on access for European boats to British waters before talks can begin, including the same levels of catch allowances as those that are currently in place.

The plans have sparked outrage from fishing groups, with Charles Clover, co-founder of conservation charity the Blue Marine Foundation, claiming the demands are “absolutely outrageous”.

If agreed, he said, they would allow French trawlers to “trash UK marine protected areas”.

The document is expected to be presented to a council of European ministers next week, ahead of the start of formal talks between the UK and EU which will begin early next year.

Sir Keir and EU commission chief Ursula Von der Leyen have agreed to hold regular EU-UK leader summits, with the first set to take place in early 2025.

It comes just days after the UK struck a fishing deal with the EU, which the government estimates to be worth £360m and claimed highlights “all parties’ continued commitment to manage fisheries sustainably”.

Following negotiations with the EU for 2025 fishing quotas, the UK secured 150,000 tonnes of fishing opportunities - 15,000 tonnes more than in 2024 – ministers announced on Wednesday.

Another key aspect of the EU’s approach to talks with the UK is a youth mobility scheme, however Downing Street has so far rejected the proposal.

The agreement, which has become a major sticking point between the UK and EU, would likely mirror similar arrangements Britain already has with countries including Australia and Japan and would allow 18 to 35-year-olds to move and work freely between countries for up to two years.

Despite Downing Street’s objections, the issue is also expected to be on the EU’s agenda for the first summit of 2025.

The Cabinet Office has been contacted for comment.