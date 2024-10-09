Starmer warned EU reset plan to ‘make Brexit work’ not enough to save economy

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Keir Starmer is being pushed to be “more ambitious” with his EU reset after a letter to campaigners confirmed that he only hopes to make Brexit work.

The Independent has seen a letter to the pro-EU campaign group the European Movement, defending the strategy but refusing to take more radical action.

The letter from European affairs minister Nick Thomas-Symonds, who will head the EU reset talks, comes just 48 hours after the UK government and the EU were once again forced to delay a new Brexit digital border system because of fears it will lead to fruit and vegetables rotting which are waiting to be processed.

Mr Thomas-Symonds’ letter was a response to an open letter from the European Movement with a shopping list of demands to end the damage caused by Brexit.

These included agreeing the Youth Mobility Scheme for free travel for under-30s, as well as tackling border delays and removing trade barriers.

The minister avoided addressing these issues in his response but said: “Delivering these new agreements will take time, but we are ambitious, have clear manifesto priorities and want to move forward at pace.”

He noted: “It is important we look forwards not backwards and do not reopen Brexit divides. Therefore, there will be no return to the single market, customs union or freedom of movement. However, we are clear that a strong UK-EU alliance is vital, and that we are stronger when we work with others.”

He set out the aims of wanting to “strengthen ties, secure a broad-based security pact and tackle barriers to trade”.

He added: “We are looking to turn the page - reinvigorating alliances and forging new partnerships with our European friends, rather than reopening the divisions of the past.”

With concerns growing over the continued impact on the UK economy of Brexit, the letter did not provide much comfort for those looking for a more substantial change.

Dr Mike Galsworthy, chair of European Movement UK, said: "We are encouraged by the Labour government’s stated intention to rebuild with the EU for mutual benefit. However, sloganising ‘make Brexit work’ will not help the UK’s beleaguered economy, when our polling shows the public overwhelmingly want to see the economy prioritised over Keir Starmer’s red lines. It’s time for change.

“A reset requires an actual assessment of where we are now and where economic opportunities lie - a forward-looking inquiry is what we need, to assess the possibilities for our future relationship with the EU.

“Additionally, such a move sits outside the prime minister’s red lines, and affords him the opportunity to show a long overdue level of transparency and public inclusion on constructive discussion of Britain’s developing relationship with the EU."