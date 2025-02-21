Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain will reportedly offer the EU an “Australian-style” youth mobility scheme as part of Sir Keir Starmer’s post-Brexit reset of relations with the bloc.

The plan would see tens of thousands of workers and students from the EU allowed to live and work in the UK for up to three years, with 18 to 30-year-old Britons granted similar access to the European Union.

A youth mobility scheme has emerged as one of the key sticking points in negotiations about a closer relationship between the UK and Brussels, with Downing Street so far rejecting the plan. Ministers fear a deal on youth mobility will be painted as a return to freedom of movement and a betrayal of Brexit.

But, under the proposals to be tabled by British negotiators, there will be a cap on the number who can take part in the scheme to allay concerns over its impact on immigration figures, The Times reported.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer is attempting to reset the UK’s relationship with the EU ( PA )

Those coming to the UK would also have to pay an NHS surcharge, but would not be entitled to claim benefits.

The Liberal Democrats said progress on a youth mobility deal were a “victory for common sense”. The party’s Europe spokesman James MacCleary added: “This has to be the first step in fixing our broken relationship with the EU and cutting down the Brexit red tape which is holding our economy back.”

Dr Mike Galsworthy, chairman of the European Movement UK, told The Independent: “This is welcome news. We need to start pulling this country out of the no-growth quagmire of Brexit and start giving people hope for a better, brighter future.

“Liberating our youth and small businesses alike to engage is an important start. Hopefully the government will now see that being bold, hopeful and engaged with Europe brings a sigh of relief from the public and a happier outlook.”

And chief executive of the Best for Britain campaign group Naomi Smith said it was a “very welcome and common sense move” which would “give opportunities back to young Brits while helping businesses across the UK struggling with labour shortages”.

The PM has said he wants to strike an “ambitious” post-Brexit deal with Brussels in time for a key UK/EU leader summit in May.

Alongside access to UK fishing waters, a youth mobility scheme has been a top demand from European countries during Sir Keir’s reset efforts so far.

But, despite the British concession, EU leaders are still expected to pile pressure on UK negotiators over healthcare fees, overseas university tuition fees and the mooted cap on numbers.

Britain has an existing youth mobility agreement with Australia, under which the number of visas issued last year was capped at 45,000, while those who came to the UK on the scheme paid an average of £1,552 in health surcharges and a £298 fee.

A scheme with the EU could reportedly be capped at 70,000, though no decision has been taken.

open image in gallery The scheme would allow workers and students from the EU to come to the UK and vice versa ( PA Wire )

The UK has youth mobility deals with 12 countries, including New Zealand, South Korea, Iceland, Uruguay, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

As well as coming under pressure from Brussels, Sir Keir has been facing growing pressure in the Labour ranks to agree a youth mobility deal. The Labour Movement for Europe, a pro-EU pressure group of MPs, has been campaigning for the PM to strike a deal with the EU.

And on Tuesday, London mayor Sadiq Khan backed proposals for a youth mobility scheme with the EU, saying he is “strongly in favour” of such a deal.

Britain’s top priority in the reset talks is a deal to reduce red tape blighting businesses by scrapping checks on food and plant product exports.

A government spokesperson said: "We do not have plans for a youth mobility agreement.

“We are committed to resetting the relationship with the EU to improve the British people’s security, safety and prosperity.

“We will of course listen to sensible proposals. But we have been clear there will be no return to freedom of movement, the customs union or the single market.”