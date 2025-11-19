Starmer refuses to rule out freeze on income tax thresholds in Budget

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has refused to rule out a freeze on income tax thresholds in next week’s Budget, as Labour struggles to fill a multi-billion-pound black hole in the nation’s finances.

As the government scrambles to find the money from other sources, the prime minister did not rule out forcing many to pay more by continuing to freeze the point at which a higher rate kicks in – the so-called fiscal drag.

Leading economists warned the move, which could see the government accused of breaking manifesto promises, risked causing more problems as it “may not calm markets”.

It comes after the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, last week U-turned on plans for a broader increase in income tax, which spooked the markets.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer has refused to rule out hiking income tax for many by freezing the threshold at which workers pay a higher rate ( Parliament TV )

Ms Reeves has been warned that a combination of higher borrowing, sluggish economic growth and Labour U-turns, means she must raise taxes or tear up her flagship borrowing rules in the Budget.

Sir Keir was tackled on the tax thresholds at Prime Minister’s Questions by Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who said continuing to freeze them would be a breach of Labour's manifesto.

She asked him: "This is the first Budget to unravel before it's even been delivered. The chancellor's cluelessness, I'm afraid, is damaging the economy now. The prime minister needs to end this shambles. So, can he confirm today that he won't break another promise by freezing income tax thresholds?"

Responding, Sir Keir said: "The Budget is one week today and we will lay out our plans (then).”

The Tory leader hit out, accusing the government of Budget chaos, which she said was “causing real anxiety. People aren't buying houses, businesses aren't hiring, and they are cancelling investment decisions.”

open image in gallery Tory leader Kemi Badenoch tackled the PM on the Budget ( House of Commons/UK Parliament )

Afterwards, a Conservative Party spokesperson said: "The prime minister repeatedly failed to repeat the promise made by the chancellor in her Budget last year to end the freeze on income tax thresholds.

"Rachel Reeves said any freeze in thresholds would be a breach of the Labour manifesto and would 'hurt working people'. If she doesn't end the freeze at the Budget next week, it will be yet another broken promise from a government that has lost the trust of the British people."

Stephen Millard, the deputy director for macroeconomics at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), told the Independent that the positives of such a move would include that it “raises revenue, though later on in the parliament rather than now, and widens the tax base negating, to a degree, the need for a rise in the basic rate”.

However, he said any freeze could break the party’s manifesto pledge and hit middle-income households, who will be more likely to have to pay tax at the higher rate in the future.

“And it may not calm markets given it’s a promise about future taxes, which could always be gone back on, rather than a rise in taxes today,” he warned.