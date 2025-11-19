Starmer refuses to rule out freezing income tax thresholds in Budget - live updates
Rachel Reeves to present crucial Labour Budget next week
Sir Keir Starmer has declined to rule out a freeze on income tax thresholds, as he answered his final round of questions in the Commons before his government’s highly anticipated Budget next week.
The prime minister faced questions from Kemi Badenoch at PMQs, after inflation fell to 3.6 per cent in October in a pre-Budget boost to the chancellor.
Referring to speculation around the Budget, Ms Badenoch labelled it the “first to unravel before it's even been delivered”.
When asked whether he would rule out freezing income tax thresholds, he said: “The Budget is one week today and we will lay out our plans.
“I’ve said what we will do in terms of protecting the NHS and public services. What we won’t do is inflict austerity on the country as they did. What we won’t do is inflict a borrowing spree like Liz Truss did.”
The prime minister and chancellor have faced fierce scrutiny ahead of next week’s Budget announcement, with a raft of tax rises expected.
Reform's accusation of 'dog whistle politics' met with laughter
Reform UK MP Lee Anderson accused the government of peddling “their own form of dog whistle politics” as he asked the prime minister a question in the Commons.
Laughter erupted in the chamber after the comment, with another MP calling Anderson “the expert” in such things.
More laughter came when he said his party was “cracking on with the day job” in Reform-led councils.
He said: “And the prime minister may shake his head, propped up these gullible back benches, but here's the challenge - will he ensure that all the cancelled elections from this year, and the proposed local elections for next year will go ahead in May 2026.”
He added: “Go on - be a man.”
Sir Keir Starmer replied: "I didn't realise he's quite so good at stand-up comedy."
Government accused of speculating over own Budget
Kemi Badenoch accused Labour MPs of “speculating” over their own party’s Budget as she clashed with the Prime Minister over inflation.
The Conservative leader told MPs: “He talks about speculation. The only people who have been speculating are his Government, every single day for the last three months.”
Mrs Badenoch, a former Treasury minister, also said “inflation has nearly doubled since they came into office” and continued: “He wants a round of applause because it’s come down a little bit. I will remind him that food inflation is up 4.9%, that is making life miserable for all of those people out there.
“But let’s go back to thresholds because this is important – when the Chancellor (Rachel Reeves) made that promise to unfreeze the thresholds, it wasn’t an off-the-cuff comment.
“She said it on the floor of this House in her budget speech. That was a deliberate statement of Government policy, so if she breaks such a clear promise, how can the public trust a word that she says next week?”
Tories leap on PM’s refusal to rule out freezing income tax thresholds
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox reports:
Kemi Badenoch has got the hit she wanted in PMQs with a refusal by Sir Keir Starmer to rule out freezing income tax thresholds.
The Tories had their statement ready to go.
A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister repeatedly failed to repeat the promise made by the Chancellor in her budget last year to end the freeze on income tax thresholds.“
Rachel Reeves said any freeze in thresholds would be a breach of the Labour manifesto and would ‘hurt working people’.
If she doesn’t end the freeze at the budget next week, it will be yet another broken promise from a government that has lost the trust of the British people.”
They noted that in her budget speech last year, the chancellor said: “Having considered this issue closely I have come to the conclusion that extending the threshold freeze would hurt working people. It would take more money out of their payslips. I am keeping every single promise on tax that I made in our manifesto.”
Analysis: Everyone getting their last requests in for the budget
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox reports:
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey is also using this final opportunity to get a bid in for a budget measure with a sudden push for a gambling tax.
The proposal has actually been championed by former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown as a means of raising revenue.
But Sir Ed has found out that Sky Bet is planning on moving to Malta to avoid corporation tax in the UK.
Linking it to issues regarding people taking their own lives, he has now jumped on the bandwagon for a tax on gambling profits which the chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to introduce.
If she does he will no doubt claim victory.
Keir Starmer declines to comment on whether ministers will freeze income tax thresholds
The Independent’s political correspondent Caitlin Doherty reports:
The prime minister told MPs they will have to wait until next week to hear what is in the Budget.
Responding to questions from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, he also refused to rule out freezing income tax thresholds.
Sir Keir said: “The Budget is one week today and we will lay out our plans.
“I’ve said what we will do in terms of protecting the NHS and public services.
“What we won’t do is inflict austerity on the country as they did. What we won’t do is inflict a borrowing spree like Liz Truss did.”
Analysis: Kemi Badenoch has followed the first rule of politics - ‘it’s the economy stupid’
The Tory leader had a number of open goals on Labour’s shambolic plans to roll the ball into the back of the net.
But the key thing was the budget “u-turn” on income tax before the budget was even delivered.
As was famously said before the most important issue in politics “is the economy stupid”.
Ms Badenoch has been at her best when focussing on the economy with the PM’s lines about Liz Truss becoming weaker by the week.
More important is the line from Rachel Reeves that freezing income tax thresholds would be a breach of the manifesto promise not to raise income tax.
This is going to be the line of attack from next week when Ms Reeves does what now seems to be inevitable.
Starmer says Budget will tackle inequality as he is pressed about wealth taxes
The PM has said next week’s Budget will “tackle inequality”.
It came after he was urged to “end economic injustice” by Corbynite Labour MP Jon Trickett.
In his reply, the Labour leader told him “he is right to rise this issue, we are determined to tackle inequality … the chancellor will deliver a Budget based on Labour values”
Badenoch goes in on income tax
Kemi Badenoch began her questions with asking about next week’s Budget.
She asked the prime minister to confirm whether the government would keep their manifesto promises, to which Sir Keir Starmer said plans would be laid out next week.
Starmer facing questions at PMQs
Sir Keir Starmer is now facing questions in the Commons in this week’s PMQs.
It is his last PMQs before his government’s crunch Budget next week.
The session began with Starmer congratulating Scotland on their World Cup qualification.
We will bring you the latest updates here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments