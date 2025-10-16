UK delays deadline for decision on China ‘super embassy’ as spy row intensifies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer’s government has postponed a decision on whether to grant China permission for a new London "super embassy".

The planning decision for the proposed site near the Tower of London was called in so ministers would make the final decision and had been expected on October 21.

But the deadline for the housing and planning secretary Steve Reed to take the decision has been pushed back to December 10, amid mounting pressure on the prime minister over his approach to China.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer is already under pressure over his approach to China ( PA Wire )

Controversy has surrounded China’s plans to build a large embassy near the Tower of London since 2018; no final decision has been made as it has been repeatedly delayed. China bought the 20,000 square metre complex in the Royal Mint Court at the time for £255 million.

China hawks in Westminster have raised alarm that the embassy site could be used to conduct surveillance from British soil.

Pro-democracy campaigners from Hong Kong, as well as Uighurs and Tibetans, meanwhile, fear that intimidation and reprisals from the Chinese state could result from the embassy going ahead.

The delay follows a change at the top of the department responsible for the planning case, saw Mr Reed take over from Angela Rayner after she was forced to quit.

Plans for the super-embassy were previously rejected by Tower Hamlets Council in 2022, with the Chinese opting not to appeal.

However, Beijing resubmitted the application a fortnight after Sir Keir Starmer’s election victory last year, believing Labour may be more receptive to the application.

open image in gallery Police officers hold back protesters outside the proposed site of the new Chinese Embassy redevelopment in Royal Mint Court central London, during a demonstration in February (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Since entering office Sir Keir’s Government has sought closer links with Beijing after a cooling during the final years of Conservative Party rule.

The Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) wrote to the minister on Monday saying that approving the embassy at its proposed site near the Tower of London was "not in the UK's long-term interest".

Committee chairman Matt Western MP wrote to Mr Reed saying that the proposed location presents "eavesdropping risks in peacetime and sabotage risks in a crisis" due to its proximity to fibre-optic cables, data centres and telecoms exchanges serving Canary Wharf and the City.

He also noted reports of plans for basement rooms and tunnels and that the security services have warned that allowing Beijing to set up the biggest embassy in Europe would create a hub for the country to expand its "intelligence-gathering and intimidation operations".

The looming decision on the embassy comes amid continued scrutiny of how the Government and the Crown Prosecution Service handled the collapsed Chinese spying case. Critics have said the delay to the planning decision has been made due to the current focus on the case and China’s espionage in the UK.

Mr Western said the case was a recent reminder of the scale of China's alleged illicit activities.

"We urge you to acknowledge that approving this decision is not in the UK's long-term interest, and the consequences of having such a site will be very difficult to handle if relations with Beijing worsen in future," he said.

"We therefore urge the Government to keep long-term national security at the forefront of its decision-making, and this must be demonstrated in your response to the embassy planning application.

"The UK's security and economic resilience will be negatively affected if the plans are allowed to proceed as currently proposed."

open image in gallery Chris Philp said the government is ‘scared’ to approve the embassy ( PA Wire )

Shadow housing secretary James Cleverly said the government has “actively sought to silence the warnings about threats to national security from the mega-embassy”.

Mr Cleverly said: "If Keir Starmer had any backbone, he would ensure his Government threw out this sinister application – as Ireland and Australia did when faced with similar embassy development proposals from Russia.”