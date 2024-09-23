Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of silencing the voices of pensioners by blocking a vote on the government’s decision to scrap winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners.

The prime minister is facing a furious backlash from unions after kicking a key vote on the plans to Wednesday - the last day of conference known as the graveyard slot. Unite, Labour’s biggest union backer, said the party was blocking debate on the cuts and descending into “austerity mark 2”.

“When this becomes widely known there will be real anger among everyday people. Real Anger,” general secretary Sharon Graham added.

The furious union chief added: “Right now it is fair to say that the Labour leaders have tried to silence the voice of pensioners, workers and communities at party conference in this blatant manoeuvre to block debate on winter fuel cuts and the departure towards Austerity Mark 2.”

Rachel Reeves announced plans to means test winter fuel payments, previously worth up to £300 for all pensioners, effectively scrapping it for around 10 million people.

She has said the move will save the Treasury £1.5bn and is an essential part of her plans to plug a £22bn black hole left in the public purse by the Conservatives.

But Labour MPs and unions have condemned the plans, with some left-wingers going as far as to claim pensioners will die as a result of the change.

Delegates at Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool were set to condemn the change on Monday in a vote forced by Unite and the Communications Workers Union (CWU).

But Unite accused Labour of attempting to block the vote, before eventually managing to force it back into the “graveyard slot”.

Earlier on Monday Labour officials faced boos and jeers after unions complained about moves to delay a conference debate on winter fuel payment cuts.

CWU's senior deputy general secretary Tony Kearns questioned why the motion was not scheduled and why it has been briefed that "it's unlikely to be scheduled for debate this week".

Lynne Morris, who chairs the conference arrangements committee (CAC), was heckled and booed by some delegates as she said: "This is a really busy conference and we are trying to accommodate as much as we can, and I'm going to take this back straight to CAC and I'll come back to you with an answer asap."

Wendy Nichols, who was chairing the morning session of conference, said people should not be booed at the event.

She said: "We've all got different points of view but surely we should show respect to each other and let's not continue the way it is today."

Ms Nichols added: "Shouting from the back at somebody like me doesn't work.

"This conference is being looked at all over the country, so let's show a little bit of respect for each other and stop all the shouting and booing and everything else, it does us no favours."

