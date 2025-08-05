Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper have piled pressure on the police to reveal more details relating to suspects amid a growing row over an alleged lack of transparency around investigations.

The prime minister and home secretary said all authorities should be “as transparent as possible” about those who have been charged with crimes such as rape and sexual assault, in comments that will be seen at odds with the stance of many police forces.

It comes after Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said police forces should release information including immigration status about people who are charged with crimes, claiming Warwickshire Police have been part of a “cover-up” oover details of an alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton in July.

Asked about the demands on Monday, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “All authorities, from the police to central government, should be as transparent as possible for handling these cases”.

open image in gallery The PM’s spokesperson said the police should be ‘as transparent as possible’ ( PA )

The home secretary doubled down on the PM’s comments on Tuesday morning, saying police should routinely reveal the nationality and asylum status of crimnial suspects. She said she is working with the College of Policing to develop new guidance to promote transparency.

It came after government sources told The Times that increased transparency would help to “rebuild public trust”, amid flaring tensions over the government’s handling of the migrant crisis.

“We do want to see more transparency in cases. We think local people do need to have more information”, Ms Cooper told BBC Breakfast.

“It is an operational decision about how much information can be revealed in the middle of a live investigation, but we do want to see greater transparency.

“That's why we've asked the Law Commission to accelerate its review into what the rules are around what information can be released and when… and we're also working with the College of Policing on strengthening and changing their guidance as well”.

The row comes after two men, reported as being Afghan asylum seekers, were charged in relation to the alleged rape in Nuneaton.

Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, was charged with rape last week in relation to the alleged incident. Meanwhile, Mohammad Kabir, also 23, was charged with kidnap and strangulation in the same investigation.

Warwickshire Police have not released the immigration status of the two suspects and defended its decision not to do so, adding: “When someone is charged with an offence, we follow national guidance. This does not include sharing ethnicity or immigration status.”

Asked at a press conference on Monday whether the police should release the names, addresses and immigration status of people after they have been charged with an offence, Mr Farage said: “What caused unrest on our streets after Southport last year was us not being told the status of the attacker. That led to crazy conspiracy theories spreading online.”

George Finch, the 19-year-old leader of Warwickshire County Council, told Monday’s press conference that he was “begging” for information about the two to be released in the wake of the charges.

Mr Finch also said he had written a letter to Ms Cooper and the chief constable of Warwickshire Police which called for the immediate release of the immigration status of the two.

open image in gallery ‘We think local people do need to have more information’, Yvette Cooper said ( PA )

In his letter to the home secretary, published on X on Sunday, Mr Finch claimed that a “cover-up” of immigration status “risks public disorder breaking out on the streets of Warwickshire”.

There have been escalating protests across the UK opposing the use of hotels to house asylum seekers, with a number of people arrested after a protest outside a hotel in Canary Wharf in London on Sunday.

Protesters jeered at people going in and out of the hotel, and officers were forced to step in after flares were let off in the crowd, the Metropolitan Police said.

A group of people outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf were “harassing occupants and staff”, trying to prevent people make deliveries, as well as trying to “breach the fencing and access the hotel”, a statement from the force said.