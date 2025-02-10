Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer has been warned that the best way to see off the threat from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK is to dramatically improve workers’ rights, not try to mimic him on migration.

New polling commissioned by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and the campaign group Hope Not Hate have revealed that Reform voters strongly support plans to improve workers’ rights and ban exploitative practices by employers including zero hours contracts.

It comes as Nigel Farage’s party has come top in a number of polls over the last week, while Labour was criticised for taking a hardline stance on migrants in a bid to appease voters who might switch to Reform.

This weekend Labour veteran MP Diane Abbott warned that Sir Keir was turning the party into “Reform-lite”.

open image in gallery Farage’s supporters want stronger workers rights even if he opposes them ( EPA )

There are concerns too that chancellor Rachel Reeves’ renewed push for economic growth could see an attempt by the government to water down the workers rights legislation with pressure mounting from bosses of major companies.

The MRP survey revealed voters in every constituency are projected to support key workers’ rights policies – including in Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch’s constituencies.

TUC says a poll shows Reform is “defying its own voters and constituents” with its opposition to landmark workers’ rights legislation.

In Farage’s Clacton seat, 70 per cent support banning zero-hours contracts and 71 per cent support sick pay from day one.

In all five Reform-held seats, more than 70 per cent support both issues.

Meanwhile, in Ms Badenoch’s North West Essex seat, 69 per cent support banning zero-hours contracts and 71 per cent support day one sick pay.

The TUC claimed this shows an “undisputable mandate” for the flagship workers’ rights legislation.

The poll of over 21,000 people comes after criticisms of the Employment Rights Bill from Ms Badenoch, Mr Farage and parts of the business lobby.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: "Make no mistake, the government’s landmark Employment Rights Bill is a vote winner.

“Opponents of the Bill are a world away from the views of the British public. These policies are massively popular right across the country, and right across the political spectrum.

“After the failed Conservative era of a low-rights, low-pay, and low-growth economy, voters can see the importance of making work pay and ending the scourge of insecure work.”

The survey revealed that 65 per cent of Reform voters and 63 per cent of Conservative voters from the 2024 general election support banning zero hours contracts.

Meanwhile, 64 per cent of Reform voters and 62 per cent of Tory voters backed sick pay from day one.

Addressing the disparity between Reform voters and the party’s policies, Mr Nowak added: “Reform is defying its own voters and constituents on workers’ rights. Reform MPs voted against the Employment Rights Bill at every stage.

open image in gallery Starmer has to deal with a surge in support for Reform (Oli Scarff/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Nigel Farage and Reform aren’t on the side of working people – they’re on the side of bad bosses, zero hours contracts and fire and rehire.”

Hope Not Hate chief executive Nick Lowles said: “Reform UK is emerging as a major political force in Britain, and a serious threat to the Labour government's majority.

"Reform voters aren't a homogenous bloc - a sizable number of these voters are actually supportive of multiculturalism and immigration.

“But one thing most Reform voters have in common is their support for stronger rights at work - from banning zero-hours contracts to making it easier for workers to work flexibly.

"Measures like these are an antidote to the sense of pessimism tempting voters to Reform UK.”