Watch live: Starmer and Scholz hold joint press conference in Berlin after discussing new pact

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 28 August 2024 10:53
Comments
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer holds a press conference alongside German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Wednesday 28 August.

The prime minister is in Germany as he hopes to “turn a corner on Brexit”, with plans for a new treaty with the European nation aiming to boost business and increase joint action on illegal migration.

Ahead of the talks with Mr Scholz, he met with German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

In a post on social media site X, Sir Keir said: “We have a once in a generation opportunity to reset Britain’s relationship with Europe so we can deliver for the British people.”

It is expected he will tell Mr Scholz he is focused on making sure the UK moves past Brexit and rebuilds relationships with European partners.

After Germany, Sir Keir will travel to Paris for the Paralympics opening ceremony on Wednesday evening, before a breakfast meeting with French business leaders on Thursday morning, and a summit with president Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

