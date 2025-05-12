Starmer immigration speech live: PM unveils stricter migration rules at Downing Street press conference
Starmer announces every area of UK’s immigration system will be tightened
Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to “take back control of our borders” as he unveils new measures designed to slash net migration.
The prime minister is giving a speech in Downing Street as he announces that every area of the UK’s “broken” immigration system will be tightened.
Under the new white paper proposals, migrants will be told they must learn English and “earn the privilege” to live in the UK.
Skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages.
Migrants will also be told they need to spend a decade in the UK before they can apply for citizenship and English language requirements will be increased
“This is a clean break from the past and will ensure settlement in this country is a privilege that must be earned, not a right,” he said.
The move come after Labour lost the Runcorn and Helsby by-election to Reform MP Sarah Pochin in a major boost to Nigel Farage’s party earlier this month.
Analysis: Hard to believe that this announcement is not about politics
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox reports:
Sir Keir Starmer is talking at length about why he is making this announcement today cutting down on immigration.
He claims it is not to do about politics, but “because it is the right thing to do”.
The timing though makes this hard to believe. Not least the drubbing that Reform gave Labour in the local elections and Runcorn and Helsby by-election earlier this month.
The threat of Nigel Farage and his five point lead in the polls over Starmer hangs like a shadow over the theatre of today.
Analysis: We have heard “take back control” of our borders before
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox reports:
Keir Starmer strides up to the podium and vows to “take back control”.
He is deliberately using the words of Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers because, as he notes, they failed to “take back control of borders”.
He points out how under the Tory Brexiteers immigration in fact quadrupled instead of came down.
So it may be that the man who tried to overturn the referendum leave vote is actually delivering on the Brexit promise.
Starmer opens by attacking Tories record on migration and Brexit
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports from Downing Street:
The PM has launched an attack on the previous Conservative government's record on both migration and Brexit, saying they "conducted a one nation experiment in open borders conducted on a country that voted for control".
"The experiment is over", the prime minister warned, promising to deliver "what you ask for time and again".
"We will take back control of our borders", he said.
Starmer delivering speech migration reforms
Sir Keir Starmer has begun his speech announcing the government crackdown on UK migration.
The prime minister is speaking at a press conference at Downing Street, in front of many cabinet members who have shown up in support.
Press conference to begin shortly
We are expecting Sir Keir Starmer will begin a press conference at Downing Street shortly.
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke is at Downing Street, where members of the cabinet have also gathered in support of the prime minister.
We will be bringing you updates from Downing Street as they happen.
What are we expecting Starmer to say?
Starmer will begin a Downing Street press conference shortly, where he will unveil government reforms on UK migration.
“Every area of the immigration system, including work, family and study, will be tightened up so we have more control,” the Prime Minister is expected to say on Monday.
“Enforcement will be tougher than ever and migration numbers will fall.”
He will say that the system under the reforms will be “controlled, selective and fair”, and will recognise “those who genuinely contribute to Britain’s growth and society, while restoring common sense and control to our borders”.
Government plans 'barmy' - Tories
The Government’s plans to bring down immigration is “barmy” and will allow those who arrive in the UK illegally to become British citizens, the shadow crime and policing minister has said.
Matt Vickers told Times Radio: “Today the Government are allowing people who arrive illegally – they’re changing the law so that people arrive in this country illegally will be able to become British citizens.
“That’s barmy.
“That’s an advert to the world, it’s saying ‘Come here, you could become a British citizen the way you couldn’t until this Bill goes through’.”
Cabinet all parading in to support Starmer for big moment on immigration
From Downing Street, The Independent’s Millie Cooke reports that most of the cabinet appears to be coming to Keir Starmer’s press conference.
She spotted health secretary Wes Streeting and education secretary Bridget Phillipson walking in.
Streeting in particular is going to have to deal with the impact of losing visas for workers in the social care sector.
The message on immigration is going to be a tough one and hit a lot of sectors.
But politically it is essential to regain the initiative from Nigel Farage and Reform.Starmer clearly wants a show of force to prove he is taking this issue seriously.
Nigel Farage criticises Starmer's 'big fightback' against Reform UK
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has attempted to undermine the prime minister’s migration plans, soon before they are announced.
Farage claimed: “On the day of Keir Starmer’s big fightback against Reform UK, 250 young men are already crossing the Channel by 8am”.
Starmer’s plans come after Labour lost the Runcorn and Helsby by-election to Reform MP Sarah Pochin in a major boost to Farage’s party earlier this month.
On the day of Keir Starmer’s big fightback against Reform UK, 250 young men are already crossing the Channel by 8am.
How many are Iranian terrorists?
Full report: Starmer says migrants will have to ‘earn the right’ to live in UK
Sir Keir Starmer has said those coming to the UK will have to “earn the right” to stay as Labour unveils sweeping reforms designed to slash net migration and tackle the threat posed by Nigel Farage and Reform.
The prime minister said migrants must commit to integration and learning English, as part of a crackdown ministers say will boost economic growth.
In what the Labour leader claimed would be a “clean break” from the past, the changes include a wait of 10 years, not five, to apply for permanent residency – unless they can prove a significant contribution – a ban on recruiting care workers from overseas and, for the first time, adult dependents will have to prove they understand basic English.
My colleague Kate Devlin has the full story:
