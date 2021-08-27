Headache for Starmer as Jeremy Corbyn billed to speak at Brighton festival

Any hopes Sir Keir Starmer may have had of Labour’s autumn conference passing without an intervention by his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn have been dashed, after it was announced that the former leader will speak at the alternative The World Transformed festival alongside the Brighton gathering.

The annual conference is being billed as a chance for Starmer to relaunch his leadership and set out a clear picture of the direction he wants to take Labour, amid growing unease over his failure to establish a lead in the polls over Boris Johnson’s Conservatives.

But he is certain to face clashes with the left of the party, who are increasingly open in their dismay at what they see as his abandonment of key elements of the Corbyn programme and sidelining of figures such as Rebecca Long-Bailey, and he will be concerned that his predecessor’s presence will act as a lightning rod for protest against his leadership.

Events listed for activists at The World Transformed include “Do socialists need their own party?” and “How should the left engage with the Labour leadership?”.

The festival, supported by the Corbyn-backing Momentum movement, will also feature stalwarts of the party left including former shadow chancellor John McDonnell and former shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon, as well as Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford and an array of union leaders and campaigners.

While his suspension from the Labour Party over his response to the Equality and Human Rights Commission anti-semitism report has been lifted, Mr Corbyn has not been readmitted to the parliamentary party and it is unclear whether he will be attending the Brighton Centre between 25-28 September for Starmer’s first in-person conference since becoming leader last year.

TWT was held virtually last year as Labour’s conference went online-only.

Amid disgruntlement on the Labour left over Starmer’s perceived failure to live up to 10 leadership election pledges to retain policies developed by his predecessor, organisers said they hope to use this year’s event to “discuss and plan the future of the post-Corbyn left” and “channel the energy that emerged under Corbyn’s leadership”.

TWT’s Amardeep Singh Dhillon said: “The British left has been facing no shortage of challenges since 2019. With Covid-19 exacerbating the very injustices we have been fighting against, we must re-emerge stronger than ever.

“From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis, there is an appetite for radical politics that is honest about the change required. This is what we’re building, while others focus on attacking the unions and activists that make up our movement”.

Left-wing Labour MP Zarah Sultana said: “Whether it’s deepening inequalities, racial injustice or climate breakdown - the major issues facing our society and our world today require nothing less than bold, transformative solutions. Every year The World Transformed provides a crucial space for activists from across the UK and beyond to discuss and debate socialist ideas, learn new skills and collectively shape the future of our movement. I’m looking forward to being part of the conversation at this year’s festival.”

For the first time, the festival will be formally supported by the Socialist Campaign Group of Labour MPs.

One TWT volunteer, Mark Montegriffo, said: “Many on the left voted for Starmer after the 2019 election defeat due to a narrative of electability, and his 10 pledges.

“Since then, his leadership has declined in the polls, he’s reneged on the policies many elected him for, and he’s launched attacks on socialists. At Labour Party conference in September, Starmer will be in Brighton to attempt yet another ‘rebranding’. We will be in Brighton to organise the future of British politics”.