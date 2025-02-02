Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer relied for five years on an actress and communications skills coach to improve his public speaking and interview performances, a new book has revealed.

The prime minister relied on the advice of classically trained dramatist Leonie Mellinger to help him communicate with the public from his successful Labour leadership bid through to his campaign to become prime minister.

The actress has detailed in Get In, a history of the Labour Party under Sir Keir, how the transformation in his speaking style “has been enormous”. And Ms Mellinger described in the book, being serialised in The Times, how she counselled the PM when he considered resigning in the wake of the 2021 Hartlepool by-election.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer will join European Council leaders at an informal retreat on Monday (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ms Mellinger, who has acted alongside Sir Patrick Stewart at the Royal Shakespeare Company, was recruited to work for Sir Keir in 2017, when Sir Keir was plotting his rise to power as Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow Brexit secretary.

In one of their first meetings, following a speech he had delivered in Brighton, Ms Mellinger feared she had been too candid in telling Sir Keir “I don’t think it was as good as it could be”.

But she was then invited to Westminster for a debrief on the speech, describing how the work was then “very intense” in the build up to his 2020 leadership race.

In the latest extract from the book, Ms Mellinger said: “As soon as the cameras were on, or he would be up in front of people with the autocue, he didn’t really speak with them. So I was working with him on how to emotionally connect, because if the speaker doesn’t emotionally connect with themselves, they cannot bring words to life, and they cannot expect to connect with the audience.

“He took it extremely seriously, and he was fantastic to work with. He was totally open to receiving this guidance, and extremely quick to take the notes, so I would then work with him on scripts and help him bring the words off the page.”

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer considered resigning following the Hartlepool by-election in May 2021 (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Archive )

Major set pieces which Ms Mellinger helped Sir Keir with include his 2021 party conference speech, during which he spoke about his toolmaker father, Rodney, and his ITV Life Stories interview with Piers Morgan, which saw him weep at the memory of his mother’s illness and his regret at not telling his dying father he loved him.

Sir Keir has followed the approach of former PMs including Margaret Thatcher, who hired a coach from the National Theatre to help lower her voice.

His coach became a close confidant, with Ms Mellinger revealing how he “really wasn’t having a good time at all” after the humiliating defeat in Hartlepool, which saw him tell aides he was quitting.

She said: “I remember it very well. And I think that was the moment he said to me, ‘I didn’t come into this to be prime minister, it was just not something I thought was going to happen’. I think it’s really important that people understand that Keir never came into it wanting to be prime minister, he wanted to do something good.”

In a sign of Sir Keir’s appreciation for Ms Mellinger, a testimonial on her website stated: “Thanks for all your help and support along the way which made all this possible — Sir Keir Starmer.”