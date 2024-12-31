What do you want to see from Keir Starmer’s Labour government in 2025? Join The Independent Debate
What do you want the UK government to prioritise in 2025 as Labour attempts to balance economic recovery, housing, energy reform, and global challenges?
The Labour government’s next major test is just around the corner, and 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year.
From delivering on promises of economic growth and living standards to navigating complex defence, housing, and environmental challenges, Sir Keir Starmer will need to strike a careful balance to maintain public confidence.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has pledged to “wipe the slate clean” with significant tax hikes and departmental savings. But as spending reviews approach, questions loom about where cuts will fall and whether they’ll deliver tangible improvements for everyday Britons.
Planning reforms aim to tackle the housing crisis, yet concerns persist about environmental protections and local input. On energy, ambitious decarbonisation plans promise long-term savings but could bring short-term costs.
On the global stage, Starmer faces pressure to solidify the UK’s position on Ukraine, navigate relations with the EU and US, and respond to the challenges posed by China. Domestically, debates around wind farm approvals, and local council elections will test public sentiment.
Now we want to hear from you: what do you want to see from the government in 2025? What priorities should Labour focus on to make real progress for the UK?
Share your thoughts in the comments below, and we’ll feature the most compelling responses.
