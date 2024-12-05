UK politics live: Starmer to pledge more police on the beat in major speech launching Labour ‘plan for change’
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has already branded the speech an ‘emergency reset’
Sir Keir Starmer is set to lay out Labour’s “plan for change” in a major speech on Thursday, with milestones including raising living standards, ending hospital backlogs and putting more police on the beat.
The prime minister is set to promise a named, contactable police officer for every neighbourhood in England and Wales, who will be focused on dealing with local issues.
Sir Keir is expected to describe the move as “a relief to millions of people scared to walk their streets they call home”, and promise a range of policing reforms to improve performance alongside £100m to support neighbourhood policing.
In a speech billed as setting out the “next phase” of his government, the PM is expected to detail ambitious “milestones” for achieving the five missions laid out in Labour’s manifesto.
He will say: “My government was elected to deliver change, and today marks the next step. People are tired of being promised the world, but short-term sticking plaster politics letting them down.”
But Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has already branded the speech an “emergency reset” after a challenging five months in office.
Starmer’s reset will ‘capture people’s priorities’ for change, Yvette Cooper says
Home secretary Yvette Cooper has said Sir Keir Starmer’s “reset” will “capture the priorities for people across the country”.
Asked why the PM needs a “reset” after five months in office, Ms Cooper said: “The prime minister is setting out today the plan for change and these really major milestones, that they capture the priorities for people across the country, the things that we’re determined need to change over the next few years.”
She told BBC Breakfast: “Before the election, we set out the big missions for the country. In my area, that was around making the streets safer, around reducing serious violence and also restoring confidence in policing.
“But now what we’re doing, after the Budget and the spending review, is setting out ‘what does that mean in terms of the real major milestones, the difference that we want people to see in their own communities, in their own towns’?.
“And for us, that means 13,000 more neighbourhood police and PCSOs back on the beat because we know that neighbourhood policing has been decimated in communities across the country under the Conservative government, and that’s what we’re going to be putting back on the street.”
PM to announce several ‘missions’ to hit targets set out in manifesto
Sir Keir’s policing announcement is expected to be one of several focused on the “missions” Labour set out in its manifesto, which were securing the “highest sustained growth” in the G7, making Britain a “clean energy superpower”, halving serious violent crime, breaking down “barriers to opportunity” and building an NHS “fit for the future”.
Along with the targets set to be announced on Thursday, the Prime Minister is expected to propose a significant programme of public sector reform as his Government continues to face questions on how it will achieve its aims without further raising taxes or borrowing.
The Prime Minister will say: “Hard working Brits are going out grafting every day but are getting short shrift from a politics that should serve them.
“They reasonably want a stable economy, their country to be safe, their borders secure, more cash in their pocket, safer streets in their town, opportunities for their children, secure British energy in their home, and an NHS that is there when they need it.
“My mission-led Government will deliver.”
Conservatives say only a third of new recruits to be full police officers
The promise of a named officer for each community is intended to improve relations between the police and the public.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Our neighbourhood policing guarantee is about more than just increasing numbers. It’s about rebuilding the vital connection between the public and the police.
“This marks a return to the founding principles of British policing – where officers are part of the communities they serve.”
But the Conservatives said only a third of the 13,000 new recruits would be full police officers, while the £100 million would not cover what was needed to pay for them, leading to cuts elsewhere.
Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said: “The Conservatives recruited over 20,000 extra police officers and gave the police an extra £922 million for policing this year, ensuring the police could protect the public and prosecute more criminals.
“Starmer has once again misled the public by claiming to recruit an extra 13,000 officers when the actual number is 3,000, and even that is not properly funded.”
