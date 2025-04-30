Watch in full: Keir Starmer grilled in parliament ahead of crunch local elections
Sir Keir Starmer faced questions from MPs in Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), a day before people head to the polls to vote in the local elections and the by-election in the Cheshire constituency of Runcorn and Helsby.
It also follows the Labour government announcing a crackdown on fly-tipping, with councils crushing vehicles belonging to perpetrators.
In addition to being grilled by leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey as normal, Sir Keir is due to be asked questions from Nottingham MP Nadia Whittome, and the youngest-serving MP Sam Carling.
It comes after the environment secretary defended Sir Tony Blair’s comments on the government’s net-zero approach as a “valid and important contribution” - after the ex-PM criticised any strategy that limits fossil fuels in the short term.
He later clarified to The Times that he believes the government’s approach is the “right one”.
The row has broken as Thursday’s local elections loom, with polling suggesting Nigel Farage’s Reform UK could be set to win hundreds of seats.
Voters across 23 local authorities will decide on some 1,641 council seats, while six mayoralties are also being contested.
