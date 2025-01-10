UK politics latest: Reeves criticised for China trip amid fall in pound as Reform MPs cash in on Musk’s X
Chancellor accused of being ‘missing in action’ as she visits Beijing in bid to boost UK’s economic ties
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has faced calls to cancel her trip to China amid strife in the UK government bond markets, as Britain’s borrowing costs hit their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.
Tory shadow chancellor Mel Stride accused Ms Reeves of being “missing in action”, while Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey urged her to “come before the House of Commons to cancel her counterproductive jobs tax and set out a real plan for growth”.
The cost of UK government borrowing climbed again as markets opened on Friday, following a week of volatility, with yields on 30-year gilts hitting 5.41 per cent in early trading as the pound also fell against the US dollar.
While former Bank of England deputy governor Sir John Gieve told the BBC that the situation was linked to the US and “not a response to anything that we’ve done in the UK”, Treasury minister Darren Jones warned that “public services will have to live within their means”.
It came as Nigel Farage and fellow Reform MPs Lee Anderson and Rupert Lowe were found to have made thousands of pounds from posting content on Elon Musk’s social media site X.
Culture secretary says UK ‘should not roll out red carpet’ at Afghanistan cricket match
England’s forthcoming cricket match against Afghanistan should go ahead amid calls for a boycott over the Taliban’s treatment of women, the Culture Secretary has said.
“I do think it should go ahead,” Lisa Nandy told BBC Breakfast, adding: “I’m instinctively very cautious about boycotts in sports, partly because I think they’re counterproductive.
“I think they deny sports fans the opportunity that they love, and they can also very much penalise the athletes and the sports people who work very, very hard to reach the top of their game and then they’re denied the opportunities to compete.
“They are not the people that we want to penalise for the appalling actions of the Taliban against women and girls.”
However, she insisted the UK should not be “rolling out the red carpet” at the event, adding: “When China hosted the Winter Olympics, I was very vocal, many of us were very vocal about making sure that we didn’t send dignitaries to that event, that we didn’t give them the PR coup that they were looking for when they were forcibly incarcerating the Uighur in Xinjiang.”
Reform MPs including Nigel Farage paid thousands by Elon Musk for posting on X
Reform MPs including Nigel Farage and Lee Anderson have been accused of profiting from “spreading hateful rhetoric” after it emerged they’ve made thousands of pounds from posting content on Elon Musk’s social media site X.
Mr Farage, Mr Anderson and Rupert Lowe MP have all declared thousands in payments from the company in their recent parliamentary register of interests, via its ‘Creator’ revenue programme.
The scheme allows premium users with over 500 verified followers to ‘monetise’ their accounts on the controversial site, which has grown increasingly toxic since it was taken over by billionaire Musk in 2022. More than £10,000 has been paid to the trio since July last year, according to parliamentary filings.
However, Mr Farage has suggested that Reform MPs are not the only ministers making money from the scheme. He said: “Many MPs are on X and have the tick. Whilst their views are tiny compared to ours they will be receiving money, it’s automatic once you pay for the tick so why are we the only ones declaring?”
Athena Stavrou and Millie Cooke report:
Reform MPs including Nigel Farage paid thousands by Elon Musk for posting on X
The scheme has been branded an ‘unholy alliance’ between the far-right and Elon Musk
Lisa Nandy says she disagrees with Andy Burnham’s call for grooming gangs inquiry
A senior minister has said she disagrees with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham’s calls for a limited national inquiry into grooming gangs.
Asked about his intervention, culture secretary Lisa Nandy told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I get the point that Andy’s making. He said that there was a case for a smaller, more limited national inquiry into the specific issues that the inquiry that he instigated could not pick up.
“I do understand that because the inquiry that we had here in Greater Manchester, astonishingly, some of the Greater Manchester Police officers refused to even take part, and the local inquiry couldn’t compel them to do so.”
She added: “But I do disagree with Andy actually. The reason that the Theresa May government set up a national inquiry, which ran for seven years and took evidence from thousands of victims, is precisely because of the points that Andy made.
“That inquiry found what every inquiry has found, that young girls weren’t believed because they were young, they were female, and they were working class, and that the systems that were supposed to protect them protected themselves instead of protecting those brave young victims.”
Asked if Labour was cross with Mr Burnham, Ms Nandy said: “It’s impossible to be cross with Andy Burnham, but also this is the whole point of devolution, is that we want to make sure that people’s views are heard from across the country.”
Chancellor could be forced to raise taxes or make ‘very severe’ cuts to services, expert warns
Former Bank of England deputy governor Sir John Gieve has warned that Rachel Reeves could soon be forced to raise taxes or make “very severe” cuts to public services.
“Really what the Budget did was to increase the provision for public services in the coming year quite markedly to a 3 per cent increase. But the projections assume thereafter it will fall back to a little over 1 per cent a year,” Sir John told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
“And if you then say ‘well but the health service has to go up by a lot more than 1 per cent a year, and defence spending is due to go up, and so on’, you quite quickly realise that 1 per cent a year for the total is going to require cuts in many programmes.
“And those have not been announced. So the choice she’s going to face in the spending review and then the Budget in the autumn is: can I raise borrowing – and the increase in interest rates that’s happened now, if it continues, will decrease her scope for doing that within her rules – or do I increase taxes again, or do I actually institute some very severe reductions and squeezes on public services?”
Cost of government borrowing rises again as markets open
The cost of UK government borrowing climbed again as markets opened on Friday, following a week of volatility.
The yield on a 10-year gilt rose to 4.85 per cent in early trading, up more than three basis points compared to Thursday’s closing price.
Meanwhile, yields on 30-year gilts reached 5.41 per cent in early trading, also up three basis points. The longer-term gilt yield had hit its highest point since 1998 on Thursday, before settling later in the day.
Both 10-year and 30-year gilts eased back slightly after early trades, but remained up several basis points.
The rise in gilt yields has an inverse effect on the price of government bonds, which have fallen in recent days as a result, increasing the cost of borrowing.
The pound was down 0.1 per cent against the dollar on Friday morning, with Sterling valued at $1.229.
Rachel Reeves facing ‘difficult new decisions’, ex-Bank of England deputy says
Former Bank of England deputy governor Sir John Gieve has warned that a lot of “difficult new decisions” will need to be taken for Rachel Reeves to stick to her fiscal rules.
Asked why the cost of government borrowing is rising now, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Well this is very different from the Truss debacle, in that it’s not a response to anything that we’ve done in the UK. Our long-term bollowing yields tend to follow US borrowing yields quite closely.
“And what’s happening is that markets are taking a different view on how [the US] economy is going to go once President Trump’s in office, and their rates have gone up to 4.75 per cent on 10-year Treasuries, and ours have gone up in parallel to that.
“So I don’t think this is a response to something we’ve done ... We’ve always followed US movements more closely than Europe has, and also we’re borrowing a lot of money. The Budget did increase our projections of borrowing markedly for the next few years and we already spend £100bn on debt interest every year.”
He added: “So yes we are a bit more vulnerable. I think what’s happening here in relation to Britain is that the Treasury has come forward and tried to reassure markets by saying ‘we’ve got new fiscal rules and we’re definitely going to stick to those’.
“But it’s becoming clearer and clearer that that’s going to be very difficult and going to require a lot of difficult new decisions.”
Elon Musk ‘discussing with allies to how remove Starmer before next election'
Elon Musk has privately discussed with allies how Sir Keir Starmer could be removed as prime minister ahead of the next general election, the Financial Times has reported, citing people briefed on the matter.
The billionaire, who is set to hold a senior post in Donald Trump’s new US administration, is looking into ways that he and his allies can destabilise the Labour government in the UK beyond his campaign of attacks on X, those sources claimed, with one saying: “His view is that western civilisation itself is threatened.”
He is claimed to have sought information about whether it might be possible to do so by building support for alternative British political movements such as Reform UK.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves accused of being ‘missing in action’
As the UK’s borrowing costs hit their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, Tory shadow chancellor Mel Stride accused Rachel Reeves of being “missing in action” as he warned that she should cancel her trip to China and “and focus on this country instead”.
In the Commons, Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice also said Ms Reeves should “return from her ridiculous trip” given that the pound is “almost collapsing”.
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey also backed Tory calls for Ms Reeves to cancel her trip, saying: “Instead of jetting off to China, the chancellor should urgently come before the House of Commons to cancel her counterproductive jobs tax and set out a real plan for growth.”
No need to be worried about government borrowing, says Nandy
There is no need to be worried about high Government borrowing costs, Lisa Nandy suggested.
Asked about the UK’s shaky financial markets, the Culture Secretary told Sky News: “I don’t think we should be worried.
“It’s obviously something we take very seriously, but these are global trends that have affected many countries, most notably the United States, as well as the UK.
“We are still on track to be the fastest growing economy, according to the OECD in Europe.”
Ms Nandy said the Government’s self-imposed tax and spend rules are “non-negotiable”.
“We’re not going to borrow for day-to-day spending,” she added.
Reeves right to go on China trip, says Nandy
Rachel Reeves was “absolutely” right to continue in her trip to China despite trouble in the UK financial markets, Lisa Nandy said.
Asked if the Chancellor had made the right call in not cancelling the overseas visit, the Culture Secretary told Sky News: “Absolutely it was.”
She added: “China is the second largest economy, and what China does has the biggest impact on people from Stockton to Sunderland, right across the UK, and it’s absolutely essential that we have a relationship with them.
“We need to make sure that the UK economy remains competitive, we need to challenge where we must, including in the area of human rights, but we also need to make sure that we are working with China on those areas of shared interest.”
