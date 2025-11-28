Starmer faces backlash over U-turn on Rayner’s workers’ rights reforms - live updates
Labour U-turn on key manifesto promise to protect workers from unfair dismissals from day one
Sir Keir Starmer is facing backbench anger as he is accused of breaching his manifesto with a U-turn on his workers’ rights legislation.
Ministers have axed the proposal in their Employment Rights Bill to give workers day-one protection against unfair dismissal.
The bill had been caught in a stand-off between peers and MPs over the original plan, and the government now intends to introduce the right after six months of service, instead of the current qualifying period of 24 months.
The concession, which comes after some businesses voiced concerns about potential costs and recruitment challenges, sparked an immediate backlash among some backbenchers and the Unite union.
Ex-employment minister Justin Madders said the move was “most definitely” a manifesto breach.
Another Labour MP said the climbdown showed Sir Keir was “weak”, adding: “The shtick is this is a workers’ budget for working people, and then one of your flagship programmes, you knock off a key part of it.”
Unite boss Sharon Graham said the bill had become “a shell of its former self” while TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said the “absolute priority” was to get the legislation on to the statute books.
What did Labour's manifesto say?
Labour’s manifesto explicitly promised to “consult fully with businesses, workers, and civil society on how to put our plans into practice before legislation is passed”.
“This will include banning exploitative zero-hours contracts; ending fire and rehire; and introducing basic rights from day one to parental leave, sick pay, and protection from unfair dismissal,” it said.
Implementation of Employment Rights Bill could have been delayed by years, Cabinet minister says
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
There was a “very real prospect” the implementation of the Employment Rights Bill would have been delayed by years if the government had not made a U-turn over day one protections against unfair dismissal, Cabinet minister Bridget Phillipson said.
The education secretary told Sky News: “The Employment Rights Bill is the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation.
“There has been discussion on the point around unfair dismissal and the time period between businesses, the TUC and Government, and following that discussion there’s been agreement about the way forward, which is welcome.
“It means that the time limit will come down from two years to six months, and that runs alongside important day-one rights around sick pay and around parental leave. But the risk here was that if we didn’t make progress, those important rights wouldn’t come into force from April next year.”
She added: "There was a very real prospect that unless that discussion had taken place and a pragmatic approach was reached, that there would be years delay to that implementation."
What have Labour U-turned on?
Ministers have abandoned plans to give workers day-one protection against unfair dismissal in a U-turn that breaches the Labour manifesto.
Ministers have axed the proposal to cut the “qualifying period” for workers to make an unfair dismissal claim from 24 months to the first day in a new job, in a bid to get the legislation through Parliament.
The Government now intends to introduce the right after six months of service instead, while other day-one rights to paternity leave and sick pay are still set to go ahead, coming into effect in April 2026.
Unions: Legislation 'a shell of its former self'
Unite boss Sharon Graham said the Bill had become “a shell of its former self” while TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said the “absolute priority” was to get the legislation on to the statute books.
“Following the Government’s announcement, it is now vital that peers respect Labour’s manifesto mandate and that this Bill secures royal assent as quickly as possible,” Mr Nowak said.
Ms Graham said: “These constant row-backs will only damage workers’ confidence that the protections promised will be worth the wait. Labour needs to keep its promises.”
Phillipson denies Labour has breached its manifesto with employment rights U-turn
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Cabinet minister Bridget Phillipson denied that the concession on Labour's flagship employment rights bill was a broken manifesto promise, because Labour’s election document had committed to a consultation.
The manifesto said “we will consult fully with businesses, workers, and civil society on how to put our plans into practice before legislation is passed” but went on: “This will include banning exploitative zero hours contracts; ending fire and rehire; and introducing basic rights from day one to parental leave, sick pay, and protection from unfair dismissal.”
Asked if it was a broken promise, Ms Phillipson said: “In the manifesto, what we said was that we would work with trade unions, with business, with civil society, in consulting on those protections that we’d be bringing forward.
“So, there are both parts to that, within the manifesto, the important rights and the consultation.”
Labour MPs condemn Starmer's workers' rights U-turn
Sir Keir Starmer is facing backbench anger after ministers abandoned plans to give workers day-one protection against unfair dismissal in a U-turn that breaches the Labour manifesto.
MPs including a former minister who spearheaded the Employment Rights Bill with ex-deputy leader Angela Rayner voiced concerns over the climbdown announced by the Government on Thursday night.
Labour MP for Middlesbrough and Thornaby East, Andy McDonald, branded the move a “complete betrayal” and vowed to push for its reversal.
He said: “we cannot support that halfway measure”, adding: “This is a wrong-headed move and I will campaign to have this concession reversed.”
Labour MP for Poole, Neil Duncan-Jordan, told the Press Association: “There has been no discussion with the PLP about this.
“The Lords don’t have primacy over a manifesto commitment, so why have we capitulated?”
Labour MP for York Central, Rachael Maskell, told PA: “Employers have nothing to fear from day-one rights, but workers have everything to fear from an employer who doesn’t want day-one rights.”
