Keir Starmer hires Partygate investigator Sue Gray as Labour chief of staff

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is expected to appoint Sue Gray, the senior civil servant who oversaw the Partygate inquiry, to be his new chief of staff.

Ms Gray, who currently holds a senior role at the Cabinet Office, led the investigation into rule-breaking Covid parties under Boris Johnson’s government.

Her damning report on “failures of leadership” led to a Metropolitan Police probe which saw Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak fined for attending a birthday party inside No 10.

Ms Gray’s resignation this afternoon has been accepted with “immediate effect”, No 10 confirmed. A spokesman said: “I can confirm Sue Gray has resigned from the post of second permanent secretary.”

The Labour leader has appointed Ms Gray as chief of staff, Sky News first reported, but it is not clear when she will take on the role.

The appointment will have to be cleared by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) watchdog which scrutinises jobs taken by ex-ministers and top civil servants.

Ms Gray may have to wait at least three months before she can start a new role, according to rules for permanent secretaries or equivalent in government departments.

Although ACOBA can make recommendations on the suitability of post-government roles, it is ultimately up to Rishi Sunak to sanction any appointment.

Senior Tories immediatly questioned the idea of the senior figure taking a top job with Labour. They pointed to Ms Gray’s role in the politically-controversial inquiry into Mr Johnson, accusing her of bias.

Nadine Dorries, a top Johnson loyalist, said the move was “not surprising” – claiming Ms Gray’s Partygate report was a “stitch up” of the ex-PM and his staff.

Tory peer Lord Cruddas – another leading Johnson backer – pointed out that the Sue Gray report had been sent to privileges committee currently investigating whether the former PM lied to parliament.

“Surely this is conflict of interest, report and committee has no credibility. What a stitch up,” he tweeted.

Tory MP Mark Jenkinson responded by saying “all part of the plan” with a pair of eyes emoiji, suggesting Ms Gray had shown bias against Mr Johnson or his government.

It comes as the latest figures showed Labour raised £7.2m in donations between October and December 2022 – £2.4 million more than the Tories (who raised only £4.8m).

Data from the Electoral Commission shows Labour raised £3.2m in individual donations while the Tories raised £3.6m, narrowing the gap when it comes support from wealthy backers.

The £2m given by Lord Sainsbury, returning to Labour after the Jeremy Corbyn era, was the party’s single biggest donation of the year. He said he wanted “to see Keir Starmer become prime minister as soon as possible”.

A Labour spokesperson said the party was in a “strong and positive financial position”, adding: “As we head towards a general election, donors are returning and we are investing in new talent.”