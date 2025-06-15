Starmer resists recognising unilateral Palestinian state as Labour split deepens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has indicated he will not agree to recognise a unilateral Palestine as a state, as a civil war over the issue threatens to erupt in his party.

As tensions mount in the Middle East with the ongoing blockade of Gaza by Israel and the region on the brink of all-out war between Israel and Iran, Sir Keir made it clear that the UK government will not budge.

The prime minister said: “Our position on recognition of Palestine as part of the process hasn’t changed for us. I hold very strongly to the belief that the only long-term solution to the conflict in the Middle East is a two-state solution. However hard that may seem at the moment in the current circumstances, that is the only way to peace. So that continues to be our position.”

His comments came as the Trades Union Congress (TUC) - Labour’s biggest financial backers - issued a joint statement with their Canadian and French counterparts calling on the UK government to change its position.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is not currently planning to change his position on Palestinian recognition (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

It makes three demands, including recognising Palestine’s statehood. They are calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire; and the government to ensure the Israeli government meets its obligations under international humanitarian law.

They said: “We urge our governments to formally recognise the State of Palestine now and to stand firm in their opposition to the atrocities committed in Gaza and in the West Bank.

“We welcome the recent joint statement by our heads of state calling for an immediate halt to Israel’s assault in Gaza and for unimpeded access to humanitarian aid.

“These are critical first steps toward alleviating the suffering of civilians caught in the conflict.

open image in gallery Scenes from Gaza ( AP )

“Our governments rightly acknowledged that permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law, and we welcome their opposition to settlement expansion and the recognition that it is illegal and undermines the viability of a Palestinian state. However, words must be matched by action.

“As members of the G7, doing so would send a powerful signal —particularly in the lead-up to the UN conference co-chaired by France in mid-June.

“The time for decisive action is now. The need for justice, peace, and recognition has never been more urgent.”

The text seen by The Independent comes as Sir Keir is in Canada meeting new PM Mark Carney for trade talks before attending the G7 summit where the Middle East crisis will be top of the agenda.

It follows pressure from a number of senior Labour figures - including Commons foreign affairs chair Dame Emily Thornbury - for the UK to follow the example of Ireland, Spain and Norway last year to officially recognise Palestine as a state.

Added pressure on the issue has even come from the Tories with a group of Conservative MPs signing a letter by former minister Kit Malthouse demanding Palestine be recognised as a state. The Green Party and SNP have also long supported the policy.

open image in gallery TUC leader Paul Nowak (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

However, Jon Pearce, chair of the Labour Friends of Israel, which has a number of powerful cabinet allies, including Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, has pushed back against the growing demands in Labour for Palestinian recognition. He claims it would undermine Britain’s position as an honest broker in the conflict.

He told The Independent: “Given the all-too-evident threat posed by Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missiles programmes, and its support for terrorism and proxy armies, not just to Israel and the region but to our own national security, it is vital that the UK maintains its diplomatic influence and credibility with our allies.

“Last year, Ireland, Spain and Norway unilaterally recognised a Palestinian state, but it changed nothing on the ground. If Britain were to follow this course, we would inevitably damage our reputation as an impartial broker and reduce our ability to have an impact.”

He added: “The Oslo Accords state that any dispute must be resolved through direct negotiations. If Britain and our allies abandon our commitment to this core principle underpinning the accords, this will be a gift to those in Israel and the Palestinian Territories who have always opposed them and risk unleashing unbearable consequences for both Israelis and Palestinians.

“Recognition is a card that can only be played once. It must be done when it will have maximum impact.”