The prime minister has put police forces in Britain on a national footing to prepare for what many fear could be a summer of riots and violence by the far right.

Sir Keir Starmer today announced that police forces would be sharing resources and intelligence with national teams following known far right activists around the country.

He also issued a veiled threat to social media giants that continuing to platform misinformation and criminality is against the law and would lead to consequences.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer (Henry Nicholls/PA) ( PA Wire )

The prime minister held an emergency summit with home secretary Yvette Cooper, justice secretary Shabana Mahmood and police chiefs in the wake of appalling scenes in Southport following the brutal murder of three young girls and attempted killing of seven others.

Far right rioters, who the prime minister claimed came into the town from outside to cause violent disturbances, targeted a local mosque and police officers after misinformation on social media which some believe may have originated in Russia to fan the flames of anger.

Asked whether the government and police were preparing for a “summer of riots”, Sir Keir Starmer made it clear he fears organised gangs are preparing disruption over the coming weeks.

The prime minister said: “In relation to the next few weeks, it is obvious to me, I think obvious to anybody looking at this is coordinated. This is deliberate. This is not a protest. This is a group of individuals who are absolutely bent on violence, and that’s why it’s important, I think, to pull together the senior police officers today to ensure that this is met with the most robust response not just in the coming days, but all the time.”

Starmer holds a summit with police chiefs ( afp or licensors )

Speaking about his summit, Sir Keir said: “I’ve just held a meeting with senior police and law enforcement leaders where we’ve resolved to show who we are. A country that will not allow understandable fear to curdle into division and hate in our communities and that will not permit, under any circumstances a breakdown in law and order on our streets.

“Because let’s be very clear about this. It’s not protest. It’s not legitimate. It’s crime and violent disorder. An assault on the rule of law and the execution of justice.

“And so, on behalf of the British people who expect their values and their security to be upheld, we will put a stop to it.”

While only four have been arrested for the violence in Southport, more than 100 were arrested for disturbances in London and Hartlepool has also been targeted by far right activists.

The prime minister described the participants as “thugs” with other events being planned by far right groups including protests in London this weekend.

However, Sir Keir avoided criticising Reform UK leader Nigel Farage whose video raising questions about the murders in Southport was accused of deliberately fanning the flames of discontent by referring to alleged conspiracy theories.

The prime minister was twice asked to comment on Mr Farage but refused to even name the Reform UK leader in what appears to be a strategy to avoid giving Reform further publicity.