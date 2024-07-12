✕ Close Tory MP blasts own party and reveals biggest downfall in Question Time rant

Sir Keir Starmer said the prisons overcrowding crisis was “unforgivable” and showed “gross irresponsibility” from the previous Conservative government.

The justice secretary is set to announce plans to tackle prison overcrowding amid fears jails will run out of space within weeks.

Shabana Mahmood will set out emergency measures that could include reducing the time before some prisoners are automatically released.

But the move faced fierce backlash with the aunt of Zara Aleena branding the early release a “dangerous gamble with public safety”.

Former prisons minister Rory Stewart has said the crisis in prisons is “a total disgrace” and the way to tackle overcrowded jails is “to put fewer people in prison for less time”.

It comes as Nigel Farage is set to return to GB News next week after being elected as an MP on his eighth attempt, the channel has confirmed.

Ofcom repeatedly found that the broadcaster breached rules on impartiality, which allow politicians to present current affairs programmes but not act as newsreaders.