Starmer blasts ‘unforgivable’ prison overcrowding as Rory Stewart brands jail crisis ‘total disgrace’ – live
Justice secretary plans to free prisoners early to tackle overcrowding jail ‘crisis’
Sir Keir Starmer said the prisons overcrowding crisis was “unforgivable” and showed “gross irresponsibility” from the previous Conservative government.
The justice secretary is set to announce plans to tackle prison overcrowding amid fears jails will run out of space within weeks.
Shabana Mahmood will set out emergency measures that could include reducing the time before some prisoners are automatically released.
But the move faced fierce backlash with the aunt of Zara Aleena branding the early release a “dangerous gamble with public safety”.
Former prisons minister Rory Stewart has said the crisis in prisons is “a total disgrace” and the way to tackle overcrowded jails is “to put fewer people in prison for less time”.
It comes as Nigel Farage is set to return to GB News next week after being elected as an MP on his eighth attempt, the channel has confirmed.
Ofcom repeatedly found that the broadcaster breached rules on impartiality, which allow politicians to present current affairs programmes but not act as newsreaders.
Met Police chief says prisoner release plan needed to avoid danger to public
Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley said the Government was being forced to release prisoners early to avoid a scenario that would be “really dangerous for the public”, as the Justice Secretary prepared to announce plans to address overcrowding after the number of available places in men’s jails fell to 700.
Shabana Mahmood is expected to set out emergency measures that could include reducing the time before some prisoners are automatically released, following a tour of HMP Bedford and HMP Five Wells in Northamptonshire on Friday.
Ahead of her visit, figures released by the Ministry of Justice showed the adult male prison population stood at 83,755 out of a “usable operational capacity” of 84,463, with only 708 spaces available.
For the prison system to run smoothly and effectively, officials ideally want to keep a buffer of 1,425 cell spaces free in men’s prisons at all times to make sure there is enough space to hold sudden influxes of inmates.
Sir Mark said ministers’ expected plans to release some prisoners early were “the least worst option”, amid fears that no action could lead to a scenario where criminals believe they can act with impunity and turn to opportunistic crimes such as lootings if police officers cannot use their powers to detain dangerous offenders because they have nowhere to hold them.
Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood is to announce plans to address prisons overcrowding.
Watch: ‘Britain belongs on world stage,’ says Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer declared the UK was back playing a leading role on the world stage at the conclusion of his first international summit as prime minister. He said his government would “reset” the UK’s relationship with Europe, return to leadership on climate change and “engage more deeply” with developing countries in the southern hemisphere. Sir Keir’s comments came at the conclusion of Nato’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington DC, where the prime minister said the allies had united behind Ukraine and the idea that a Russian victory is “unthinkable”.
Latest figures on prison overcrowding released
The Ministry of Justice’s latest weekly figures on the the prison population – including both male and female inmates – shows it stood at 87,505 out of a “usable operational capacity” of 88,956, as of Friday.
That indicates 1,451 spaces are available.
Jeremy Corbyn: ‘People-power led to my re-election’
The former Labour leader was re-elected by the people of Islington North after scooping a whopping 24,120 votes on 5 July, beating his former party’s candidate Praful Nargund.
The independent MP said local communities like the Congolese Community Council helped him hold onto his seat.
Revealing the behind the scenes of his landslide victory, he told The Guardian: “This election wasn’t about me. It was about our community, and there was only one way we could win this election: together.”
Mr Corbyn added his campaign was a “people-power led” movement, writing: “Thousands of people who gave up their time to support our campaign in a variety of ways: knocking on doors to speak to voters, offering posters to residents and shops, sending messages in family or street WhatsApp groups, stewarding rallies, creating art, or making cups of tea for those entering data late into the evening.”
In full: Mercer faces jail as appeal to withhold names from Afghan probe denied
A former veterans’ minister is facing jail over his refusal to reveal the names of whistleblowers who told him about alleged special forces murders to a public inquiry.
Johnny Mercer has repeatedly refused to hand over the names of “multiple officers” who told him about allegations of murder and a cover-up during his time as a backbench MP while giving evidence to the Afghanistan Inquiry in February and has reiterated his vows to “keep my word” to those who confided in him.
However, the former Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View could now be handed a prison sentence or a fine if he fails to disclose the names within two weeks after his application to withhold them was rejected by the probe’s chairman.
Greens urge Labour to create safe and legal routes for asylum seekers
Green co-leader Carla Denyer has called for Sir Keir Starmer to “immediately create safe and legal routes” for asylum seekers after the reported deaths of four people trying to cross the Channel.
Taking to X, the newly elected MP for Bristol said: “I am horrified to hear of the deaths of four people who risked their lives crossing the Channel last night. My condolences go out to their families. I, and all the Green Party MPs, urge Labour to immediately create safe and legal routes for people in desperate need of seeking asylum.”
Jeremy Corbyn vows to build new movement ‘from below’ to challenge Labour
The ex-Labour leader, who defeated his former party candidate in Islington North, has vowed to challenge “those at the top” after his landslide victory in the general election.
The left-wing politician claimed he will build a new movement “from below” by “planting the seeds for a new way of doing politics”.
Writing on The Guardian, Mr Corbyn added: “That starts with our first People’s Forum. It will be a monthly opportunity for residents to hold me, their elected representative, to account. It will be a chance for local people to ask me anything about the month gone by and give me instructions for the month ahead.
“It will be a shared, democratic space for local campaigns, trade unions, tenants’ unions, debtors’ unions and national movements to organise, together, for the kind of world we want to live in. Listening to the voices of those who elected me. Discussing the concerns and hopes of our community. Empowering each other to do something about it. That is what real democracy looks like.”
Nigel Farage to restart GB News show next week after election win
Nigel Farage is set to return to GB News next week after being elected as an MP on his eighth attempt, the channel has confirmed.
The Reform UK leader, 60, formally took his seat in the House of Commons as the representative for the Essex seaside constituency of Clacton after he was sworn in on Thursday.
He cancelled his GB News show, which he hosted Monday to Thursday each week, in May to free up time to help with the general election campaigning for Reform UK.
But the channel announced on Thursday Mr Farage is planning to broadcast from its studios in Westminster three times a week from next week. It is not known how much Mr Farage will be paid by GB News, but his election to parliament means he will be forced to reveal the figure in his register of financial interests.
Jeremy Corbyn brands Labour’s victory ‘loveless landslide’
The former Labour leader has branded Sir Keir Starmer’s victory in the general election a “loveless landslide”.
Writing on The Guardian, the independent Mp for Islington North said the election result was a reflection of voters’ discontent with the Tories and Labour.
Mr Corbyn wrote: “The general election did not allow for the full expression of people power. Rather, we saw a rejection of the political establishment, leading to a loveless landslide; this election saw the second-lowest turnout since 1918 and the smallest combined vote share for the two main parties since 1945. Public discontent with a broken political system will only grow as the government fails to make the real change that people expect.”
He added: “That energy needs somewhere to go. It needs to be channelled. It needs to be mobilised. That’s why our campaign will organise with those who have been inspired by our victory to build community power in every corner of the country. Once our grassroots model has been replicated elsewhere, this can be the genesis of a new movement capable of challenging the stale two-party system.
“A movement that offers a real alternative to child poverty, inequality and endless war. A movement that provides a real opposition to the far right – one that doesn’t concede ground to divisive rhetoric, but stands by its principles of anti-racism, equality and inclusion.”
Osborne warns Tories against chasing Reform UK voters
George Osborne has warned the Conservative Party to move towards the centre ground rather than chase Reform voters to regain power.
The former chancellor claimed targeting Nigel Farage’s supporters would result in the Tories losing more moderate backers.
Mr Osborne told his Political Currency podcast: “It is a very hard tactical choice, for the new leader, which is the obvious thing to do if you look at the maths is to say ‘let’s go and get the 14 or 15 per cent who voted Reform, add it to the 24 per cent who voted Conservative and we’re ahead of Labour, it is easy, job done’ without noticing really what I think is the central challenge which is the Conservative Party over a number of years vacated the central ground of British politics and allowed the Labour Party to move from the Corbynista position it was in to the centre ground.”
He added: “It allowed the Liberal Democrats to get the largest number of seats they have had in a century and decimate the Tories in places like the West Country.
“And if you don’t win back that centre ground, frankly you may get some of those Reform votes somehow… and you will lose more of your centre ground support in doing so and there is nothing that says the Labour Party is stuck on 34 per cent of the vote.
“There is no reason why they couldn’t go up higher and deprive you of the majority even if you managed to get some of those Reform people on side because they have expanded their position in the centre ground.”
