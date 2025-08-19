Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has hailed a "breakthrough" in efforts to end Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as Donald Trump said he would broker a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.

The PM joined Voldymyr Zelensky, French president Emmanuel Macron and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte for crunch talks in the White House on Monday.

And, following the meeting, Sir Keir said the UK and US would begin work on the specifics of security guarantees with the US as soon as Tuesday.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer said there was a ‘sense of unity’ between the US and Ukrainian leaders ( Reuters )

"The two outcomes were a real significant breakthrough when it comes to security guarantees, because we're now going to be working with the US on those security guarantees," he told the BBC.

"We've tasked our teams, some of them are even arriving tomorrow, to start the detailed work on that."

Mr Trump said he had spoken directly with Vladimir Putin to begin planning a meeting between the Russian leader and Mr Zelensky, which will then be followed by a three-way meeting involving himself.

The US president said Moscow will "accept" multinational efforts to guarantee Ukraine's security.

Mr Zelensky, meanwhile, said he was "ready" for bilateral and trilateral meetings.

open image in gallery Volodymyr Zelensky said he would meet Vladimir Putin after the talks ( AFP/Getty )

But he told reporters following the White House meeting that if Russia does "not demonstrate a will to meet, then we will ask the United States to act accordingly".

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte said the US and Europe would "do more" on tariffs and sanctions against Russia if the country "is not playing ball" on direct talks with Ukraine, in comments to Fox News.

Sir Keir described the talks as "good and constructive" and said there was a "real sense of unity" between the European leaders, Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky.

He said Mr Trump's plans to arrange the bilateral and trilateral meetings showed a recognition that Ukraine must be involved in talks.

"That is a recognition of the principle that on some of these issues, whether it's territory or the exchange of prisoners, or the very serious issue of the return of children, that is something where Ukraine must be at the table."

Mr Trump called the talks "very good".

"During the meeting we discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, which guarantees would be provided by the various European countries, with a co-ordination with the United States of America," he posted on his Truth Social platform.

open image in gallery Donald Trump said the talks were ‘very good’ ( PA Wire )

"Everyone is happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine.

"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called president Putin and began arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between president Putin and president Zelensky.

"After the meeting takes place, we will have a trilat which would be the two presidents plus myself."

The US president met with Mr Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, where he declared there was "no deal until there's a deal" to end more than three years of fighting in eastern Europe.

"The Alaska summit reinforced my belief that while difficult, peace is within reach and I believe, in a very significant step, president Putin agreed that Russia would accept security guarantees for Ukraine," he said on Monday.

"And this is one of the key points that we need to consider."

He later said: "We also need to discuss the possible exchanges of territory taken into consideration the current line of contact."

Future three-way talks "have a good chance" of stopping the conflict, the US president said.

open image in gallery The US president said Moscow will ‘accept’ multinational efforts to guarantee Ukraine's security ( PA )

But he appeared to share conflicting views on whether a ceasefire was necessary to stop the war.

"I don't think you need a ceasefire," he originally said, before later explaining that, "all of us would obviously prefer an immediate ceasefire while we work on a lasting peace".

Mr Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, had suggested over the weekend that measures similar to Nato's article five mutual defence provision - that an attack on one member is an attack on the entire bloc - could be offered by the US without Kyiv joining the alliance.

Sir Keir welcomed plans for "Article Five-style guarantees" during Monday's talks and said that they would fit with the work of his "coalition of the willing" group of countries.

He said to Mr Trump: "With you coming alongside, the US alongside, what we've already developed, I think we could take a really important step forward today - a historic step, actually, could come out of this meeting in terms of security for Ukraine and security in Europe."

Sir Keir also described potential future trilateral talks as a "sensible next step".

The prime minister had disrupted his holiday plans over the weekend to join calls, including with Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky, before he headed to Washington.

Mr Zelensky, whom Mr Trump greeted at the door of the West Wing with a handshake earlier in the evening, wore a black shirt with buttons and a black blazer to the meeting at the White House.

His attire had appeared to become a point of irritation for Mr Trump during a previous meeting in February.

Early in the meeting, the Ukrainian described the talks as "really good", saying they had been "the best" so far.

Mr Zelensky said: "We are very happy with the president that all the leaders are here and security in Ukraine depends on the United States and on you and on those leaders who are with us in our hearts."