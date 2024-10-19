Starmer denies election pledges will be broken as Reeves plans stealth taxes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Keir Starmer has insisted that his government will not break Labour’s manifesto pledge over raising taxes on working people with growing concerns about plans for a stealth tax.

The prime minister told journalists Labour will “keep our manifesto pledges” amid reports Rachel Reeves could extend the freeze on income tax thresholds in this month’s Budget beyond 2028.

The chancellor needs to fill a £40 billion black hole in Labour’s spending plans in her Budget on 30 October, but there are warnings that freezing the thresholds along with plans to bring in more wealth taxes will accelerate the brain drain and flight of millionaires from the UK.

The plan to freeze thresholds will raise extra cash through the so-called “fiscal drag”, where thresholds for the 40p and 45p tax rates are not raised in line with inflation, meaning over time more workers creep into these higher tax brackets.

Treasury sources have insisted that extending the income thresholds beyond plans for up to 2028 does not breach the manifesto pledge on not raising income tax, national insurance of VAT.

However, already there are concerns that Ms Reeves will raise natonal insurance on employers’ contributions which the Institute for Fiscal Stuudies (IFS) has warned will be a breach of the manifesto promise. Former Bank of England governor Mervyn King told Ms Reeves that she should raise national insurance instead of “fiddling” the rules to borrow more.

Other tax hikes look set to include capital gains tax, apart from on second homes, and another raid via a “death tax”, where the threshold for paying inheritance tax will be reduced.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith warned: “We’re not talking about ‘zillionaires’. With house prices in southern England, you won’t even get a flat for that money. A two-bed flat in London would be twice that price.”

But there are wider concerns about the wealthy moving out of the UK to places with lower taxes.

According to UBS’s Global Wealth Report some 500,000 millionaires will quit the UK by 2028 - a fall in 17 per cent of those living in Britain.

Such a move will leave question marks over London’s status as the capital for the global elite.

The UK was already second only behind India for millionaires fleeing the country.

Former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, who is a patron of the ASI, said: “The rate at which millionaires are leaving the UK is a vote of no confidence in both our current tax and regulatory regime, and anti-business and anti-prosperity measures that could be coming down the line.

“I urge the government to rule out anything in the autumn Budget on 30 October that could drive them away even more.”

Another recent Freedom of Information revealed that around 500,000 people will be caught in the 60 per cent tax trap of those earning between £100,000 and £125,140 a year which sees people lose the personal allowance and eventually pay 45p on all earnings.