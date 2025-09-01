Keir Starmer appoints Rachel Reeves’ righthand man to new Downing Street role in mini-reshuffle
The prime minister has moved to get a grip on the political agenda after a torrid year and also sacked his director of communications
Keir Starmer has moved to get grip on the political agenda and toughen up his government by bringing Rachel Reeves’ former deputy from the Treasury to strengthen his Downing Street operation.
With concerns over the focus of the Downing Street operation, Labour languishing eight points behind Reform in the polls and a sense that the prime minister was not in control of the political agenda, Darren Jones has been moved to help strengthen the operation.
Mr Jones is replaced as chief Treasury secretary by loyalist James Murray and Daniel Tomlinson is promoted to a junior Treasury ministerial role.
But the biggest casualty is James Lyons, brought in just a year ago to run strategic communications, who has now been shown the exit door.
Mr Lyons is the second major Downing Street departure announced in just a week with Nin Pandit, Starmer’s principal private secretary, also set to leave.
Both Pandit and Lyons were brought in as part of an earlier reset following the sacking of Baroness Sue Gray as chief of staff last year.
These latest moves follow criticism of a lack of direction and focus with the Downing Street operation as well as a failure to properly engage Labour backbench MPs especially during the humiliating welfare rebellion just before the summer break.
Mr Jones’ arrival in Downing Street is aimed at bringing new political leadership to the central operation and will also give the prime minister more of an insight into the workings of the Treasury which has been allowed to dominate government policy.
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments