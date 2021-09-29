Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was disrupted by repeated heckling from left-wing party members during his conference speech in Brighton.

“Normally this time on a Wednesday it’s the Tories who are heckling me. It doesn’t bother me then – and it doesn’t bother me now,” he joked.

A small group of Starmer’s critics held up red cards and shouted “£15” – a reference to the Labour leader’s refusal to back a £15 minimum wage.

Forced to raise his voice over the hecklers, Starmer said: “Shouting slogans or changing lives, conference?”

He told his detractors in the hall “you can chant all day,” before going on to claim he had used the conference to “get our own house in order”.

Thanking party members and loyal Labour voters for “saving this party from obliteration,” Starmer said: “My job as leader is not just to say thank you to the voters who stayed with us – it is to understand and persuade the voters who rejected us.”

In a pointed message to his critics on the left, he said: “It will not take another election defeat for the Labour Party to become an alternative government in which you can trust.

Starmer added: “That’s why it has been so important to get our own house in order this week and we have done that … So, let’s get totally serious about this – we can win the next general election.”

One Labour member was heard trying to interrupt Starmer as he finished speaking about the death of his mother. Other delegates held up red pieces of paper at the beginning of his speech to show they were “giving Starmer the red card”.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan said it was “disgusting” to see Starmer “being rudely heckled by shrieking Corbynites as he speaks so movingly about his mother dying in hospital”.

He tweeted: “To borrow the buzz word of the Labour conference, they’re ‘scum’. They’re also empowering Starmer, who’s making the best speech of his life.”

Labour’s low-pay policy has been at major bone of contention at the conference, with Andy McDonald quitting as shadow employment rights secretary after being told to argue against a national minimum wage of £15 per hour.

A 2019 photo of Starmer campaigning next to McDonald’s workers fighting for £15 minimum wage went viral, as left-winger activists accused him of going back on previous support for the hike.

A group of MPs from the party’s left bloc used a fringe rally in Brighton on Tuesday evening to attack the leader, with Zarah Sultana accusing Sir Keir of “waging war on the left”.

In scathing remarks, Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP said: “It has been a goddamn awful conference with a goddamn awful leadership.”