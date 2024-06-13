Sir Keir Starmer rolled up his sleeves on Thursday and declared that Labour is “no longer the party of tax and spend” but instead is the “party of wealth creation”.

The declaration came as Sir Keir unveiled Labour’s manifesto at the Co-op headquarters in Manchester in a noticeably polished and confident performance.

The event had the presidential style Labour has settled on for its campaign, with Sir Keir front and centre in a manifesto titled: “My plan for change.”