Keir Starmer has backed Denmark in its escalating row with Donald Trump over Greenland, after the US President again said he wanted to take control of the island.

Denmark’s prime minister has insisted Greenland is not for sale and has called for robust support from European allies should the president press ahead with his threat.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey has condemned his attempts to threaten a Nato ally of the UK with military force as “dangerous and wrong” and warned they will “embolden the likes of Putin who want to see the West divided”.

Sir Keir will host his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen in Downing Street on Tuesday evening, where they are expected to discuss European security as well as the issue of migration.

No 10 said ‘Greenland is a part of Denmark’ ( AP/PA )

No 10 said the prime minister was not seeking to become a go-between on the issue. But he added: “Greenland is a part of Denmark and constitutional arrangements are a matter for Greenland and Denmark.”

Asked whether the UK would "stand in solidarity" with Denmark if its territorial integrity was threatened, however, the spokesman said he would "not get into hypotheticals" or "offer a running commentary on these issues".

Sir Ed has called for Sir Keir to express "total solidarity" with Denmark in the meeting.

He said: "Donald Trump's attempts to bully Denmark over Greenland are totally unacceptable and must be called out for what they are.

"His attempts to threaten a Nato ally with military force are dangerous and wrong, and will just embolden the likes of (Vladimir) Putin who want to see the West divided.

"I hope Keir Starmer will express the UK's total solidarity in his meeting with the Danish prime minister today. The UK has a proud history of standing with our allies when their sovereignty is threatened, and we must do the same with Denmark now."

Ms Frederiksen has called for a "collective and robust response" from the EU should the president press ahead with his threats to take over the territory.

Sir Keir on Monday insisted the UK did not have to choose between the the US and Brussels in a looming trade war.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with EU leaders, he said it was not an "either-or" decision. The UK government is currently walking a tightrope as it tries to keep President Trump onside at the same time as seeking closer ties with the bloc.