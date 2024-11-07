✕ Close Farage claims he will have role introducing UK government officials to Trump's team

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A Labour minister has snubbed Nigel Farage’s offer to help “bridge the divide” between the UK government and Donald Trump’s administration.

On the day the new US president names his cabinet following his election victory, Mr Farage offered the Labour government his help with negotiations.

It comes as shadow chancellor Mel Stride said past comments made by government figures, including foreign secretary David Lammy, on Mr Trump had put Labour in a “difficult position already”.

Mr Farage, MP for Clacton and a friend of Mr Trump, wrote in the Daily Telegraph on Mr Trump’s plans for new traiff regimes that could hit the UK.

He wrote: “If I can be helpful in any way when it comes to bridging the divide that exists between Starmer’s government and Trump, I will be glad to assist.

“I might not agree with almost anything that Starmer and his cabinet stand for, but I do believe in something called the national interest.”

In response, cabinet officer minister Pat McFadden told Times Radio: “I think we’ll have our own relationships.”

Meanwhile, chancellor Rachel Reeves played down the impact of Mr Lammy’s past criticism of Donald Trump.

“Those comments were in the past,” she told reporters in Manchester today.