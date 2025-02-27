Trump hints at backing for Chagos deal and no UK tariffs in huge win for Starmer on White House visit - live
US president Donald Trump says he and Sir Keir Starmer ‘get along famously’ as they start key White House talks
US president Donald Trump has given a huge boost to Sir Keir Starmer as he indicated he would support the UK’s Chagos deal, after weeks of uncertainty over the agreement.
Critics of the deal expressed concerns that it could open up a vital UK-US military base, on Diego Garcia, to foreign interference, but speaking alongside the prime minister in the White House, the president said Britain had agreed a "strong lease" on the military base, adding: "I think we will be inclined to go along with your country."
Mr Trump said he and Sir Keir “get along famously” as the pair began their key talks, and the US president accepted an invitation that Sir Keir delivered from the King for a second state visit to the UK.
The president had urged the UK to double defence spending despite Sir Keir Starmer’s pledge to increase it to 2.5 per cent.
The White House said Mr Trump was “very pleased” with Sir Keir’s decision, but none the less called on Nato allies to hike defence spending to 5 per cent.
In one of the most consequential meetings ever between the White House and Downing Street, the PM is expected to demand a US backstop for Ukraine to deter further Russian aggression in Europe.
Washington has called on Europe to go even further to “address years of underfunding in the defence capabilities of Nato”.
Trump hints UK may escape US tariffs
Donald Trump has said he will "have to take a look" at whether there will be any trade sanctions on the UK after previously threatening to extend tariffs on the EU.
Mr Trump said: "I can say that ... we're here for a different reason - we're talking about a very different place.
"I have investments there, I own Turnberry, I own Aberdeen, and I own a great place called Doonbeg in Ireland.
"So, I have a great warm spot for your country."
Sir Keir Starmer then said: "And our trade, obviously, is fair and balanced and, in fact, you've got a bit of surplus.
"So, we're in a different position there - and obviously we contributed hugely in relation to Ukraine."
Mr Trump said: "It's going to work out."
Trump praises prime minister's wife as 'beautiful, great' woman
President Trump raised eyebrows when he brought the prime minister’s wife, Victoria, into the discussion.
Asked about his relationship with Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Trump replied: "We’ve met a couple of times and I’m very impressed with him. I'm very impressed with his wife. She's a beautiful, great woman."
Sir Keir said he seconded that.
Analysis: Oval Office meeting could not have gone better for Starmer
Keir Starmer has been fretting about this meeting with Donald Trump since he took off from the UK last night but really he could not have been happier with how things went initially, writes David Maddox.
It was very clear in the Oval Office that the body language of Mr Trump in particular was very warm and the prime minister quickly warmed to it.
Mr Trump was extremely gracious about Keir Starmer and leaned on their similarities of “loving their countries”.
But, as predicted by The Independent, Sir Keir quickly and effectively played the Royal trump card in winning over the US president. His flourish at the start with the King’s letter making Trump the first person to be given two state visits went straight to the president’s heart.
More importantly for Starmer, it appears that he is edging towards persuading Trump to provide a Ukraine backstop and has persuaded him to agree to the Chagos Islands deal.
This latter point after heavy lobbying of Trump against giving the islands to Mauritius by Nigel Farage and his allies.
Keir Starmer looked and sounded like a statesman, with a confidence in his voice which has not really been present since he won the election last July.
The issues of Lord Mandelson’s credentials being potentially rejected as ambassador and free speech and Elon Musk suddenly seemed very distant on a good day for the PM.
King is 'beautiful, wonderful' man, says Trump
The Prime Minister said the invitation from the King to Donald Trump for a second state visit "symbolises the strength of the relationship between us".
After reading the letter, Mr Trump said of Charles: "He's a beautiful man, a wonderful man - I've gotten to know him very well, actually, first term and now second term."
Sir Keir Starmer then said: "So, this is a letter from His Majesty the King, it's an invitation for a second state visit.
"This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented and I think that just symbolises the strength of the relationship between us - so this is a very special letter.
"I think the last state visit was a tremendous success - His Majesty the King wants to make this even better than that.
"So, this is truly historic and unprecedented."
Mr Trump replied: "That's a great, great honour. And that says at Windsor - that's really something."
Watch live: Trump praises Starmer as ‘special man’
Watch live: Trump praises Starmer as ‘special man’ in historic White House meeting
King invites Trump to Balmoral
The King suggested he and Mr Trump could meet before his state visit, either at Dumfries House or Balmoral, which are near the businessman's golf courses in Scotland.
The idea would be to discuss the plans for the much grander state visit.
Analysis: Starmer’s defence spending hike appears vindicated
In preparation for this White House summit, Keir Starmer bowed to pressure from Donald Trump to boost defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP – and, controversially, announced his plans to pay for it by slashing foreign aid, writes Kate Devlin.
The move has led to accusations the PM is balancing the books on the backs of the world’s poorest. But it appears to have achieved its primary aim, at least in the short-term, to help him woo the US president.
In his initial chat with Mr Trump, Sir Keir seems to have scored two wins – with a hint that the US will support his Chagos islands deal and another hint that the UK might avoid tariffs on goods.
His decision to cut overseas aid will remain controversial, but if he achieves either of those goals the PM might just think it was worth it.
