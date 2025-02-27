Starmer unable to say defence uplift won’t go on Chagos Islands at PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer will use his crucial talks with US president Donald Trump to demand a US backstop for Ukraine in order to deter further Russian aggression.

The prime minister has made clear that he will stand up to Mr Trump on the issue of Ukraine as he flies to Washington DC for one of the most consequential meetings ever between the White House and Downing Street.

Speaking to journalists on the plane to the US, Sir Keir said he will insist that Russian president Vladimir Putin must be seen as the aggressor and that negotiations for Ukraine’s future must involve Kyiv.

On Sunday, Sir Keir will host the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Poland to discuss a response to Mr Trump’s push for a peace settlement, as Kyiv and its allies scramble to secure more control over negotiations.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is also planning to attend the talks in London.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sir Keir declined to say whether money for a deal with the Chagos Islands would come out of the increase in defence spending.

He told the Commons the increase was for “our capability on defence” and that the controversial deal with Mauritius was “extremely important” for national security.